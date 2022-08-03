Man who died in fall near waterfall named

Anthony Doorhy was walking in the vicinity of the Devil’s Chimney waterfall, a well known beauty spot close to the Sligo/Leitrim border, when he apparently became disorientated and lost his way. Photograph: John O'Sullivan/Pixnio

The man who died in a tragic fall near Ireland’s tallest waterfall has been named as Anthony Doorhy from Loughrea, Co Galway.

The man was walking in the vicinity of the Devil’s Chimney waterfall, a well known beauty spot close to the Sligo/Leitrim border, when he apparently became disorientated and lost his way.

A major rescue operation was launched in the Glencar area after Mr Doorhy was reported missing on Monday evening.

The county Galway man, who was in his 60s, fell 20m into a stream.

Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue received a call at around 7pm and located his body about 500m from the mountain pathway, after being alerted by a local farmer.

Mr Doorhy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rescue operation also involved members of the Strandhill-based Irish Coastguard helicopter, the National Ambulance Service and the Garda.

Mr Doorhy’s family thanked all those who were involved in the rescue attempt.

His death notice notes: “The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the emergency services and those who supported the family during this very difficult time.”

His funeral will take place at St Jarlath’s Church, Ballydugan on Saturday, 6th August at 11am.

A book of condolences has been opened in his memory on rip.ie.