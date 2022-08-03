Almost €6 million allocated for adventure projects

The funding will be used to improve mountain trails, forest walks, rivers, lakes and beaches, which, like the Limerick greenway, pictured above, provide both locals and tourists the opportunity to enjoy the Irish countryside.

Almost €6 million has been allocated to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across Ireland, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has announced.

The funding, which will be used to improve mountain trails, forest walks, rivers, lakes and beaches, is intended as part of an effort to encourage the public to “discover hidden gems in their county”.

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, is also meant to provide a boost to local economies by attracting visitors.

As part of Wednesday’s announcement, almost €4.3 million will be used to improve 163 outdoor amenities across the country, with each project receiving up to €30,000 to support their enhancement.

Fountainstown Carrigaline, Co Cork was awarded €30,000 to improve access for water sport, as well landscaping works, while Carrabane Forest Muddy Walks, in Co Galway was awarded €29,250 for a “feel the forest” multi-use family trail.

Additionally, funding is being provided to 37 outdoor projects that are currently at the early stage of development.

Glen Wood Footbridge in Co Sligo was awarded €50,000 to develop a pedestrian suspension rope bridge, while a further €50,000 was awarded to Balbriggan, Co Dublin, to conduct a feasibility study for a tidal swimming pool.

Funding for larger scale projects under measures two and three of the scheme will be announced by the Minister in the coming weeks.

Announcing the funding, Ms Humphreys said it is the height of the summer, and families are “getting out and enjoying Ireland’s great outdoors”.

“The funding I’m announcing today will support the further development of our greenways, blueways and hiking trails, making them even more enjoyable places for families to visit,” she said.

“Getting active in the fresh air outdoors can be a tonic for the body and soul and this was brought home to us all during the pandemic. Outdoor recreation tourism is a growing sector internationally, and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages.”