Air Corps to tackle Killiney wildfire as residents evacuated

An Air Corps helicopter will join the fire brigade in tackling a gorse wildfire at a hill in Killiney, Co Dublin, on Tuesday.

A number of houses were evacuated in Killiney on Monday evening as Dublin Fire Brigade battled the large gorse blaze.

Large flame and plumes of smoke could be seen across the city from the wildfire on Mullins Hill.

Dublin Fire Brigade remained on the scene overnight to fight the blaze. It said there were two areas of operation to protect homes on Glenaula Road and Ballinclea Heights.

A Garda spokeswoman said Dublin Fire Brigade remains at the scene on Tuesday morning but the fire is “well under control”. Gardaí are no longer at the scene.

Darren O’ Connor, station officer with Dublin Fire Brigade, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that an Air Corps helicopter will lift off from Baldonnel this morning to complete water drops on the wild fire, which broke out at 5.30pm on Monday.

Four crews and pumps remain on scene at #Killiney.



Firefighters fought the fire throughout the night and a large logistical operation was put in place to ensure lighting and consumables such as BA cylinders and diesel were available.



Operations to protect houses was successful. pic.twitter.com/v26qRpWBWI — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 26, 2022

Support has arrived from @IrishAirCorps with a helicopter and firefighting bambi bucket.



It is essential that no drones are flying in the area while the helicopter is operating. #Killiney pic.twitter.com/Jvp9GIeOQ1 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 26, 2022

Once the alarm was raised a number of appliances were mobilised, said Mr O’Connor. At the height of the fire there were seven pumping appliances, two water tankers and two senior officers at the scene. That continued over the night, he said.

“At the moment it’s been scaled back now — there’s actually three pumping appliances in attendance and the Air Corps helicopter is going to lift off from Baldonnel shortly and do some water drops this morning.” Two firefighters were treated in St Vincent’s hospital overnight for injuries. One firefighter suffered slight lacerations to his arm, and the other suffered an eye injury.

People from a number of evacuated houses have not yet been able to return as the perimeter line around the fire is being maintained. “Just the hot spots, batting down and keeping an eye on it. That will continue throughout the day”, said Mr O’Connor.

The homes that were evacuated were on Glanmalure Road and Glenmalure Gardens, just off Killiney Hill road. “Eight homes were evacuated on that side, and then there were some issues with properties on Claremont Road and Ballinaclea Heights as well.”

Mr O’Connor said although humidity will decrease by midday and winds will increase, with the Air Corps assistance from the air and crews keeping an eye, it is hoped to maintain any flare ups or hot spots. “We will be there keeping an eye throughout the day.”