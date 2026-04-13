Waiting for a heart transplant: ‘You never give up on the hope of life’

Many of us have a bucket list of things we want to do and places we want to see. Some have wish lists that relate to a new car, a bigger house (or just a roof over their heads) or maybe a new pair of boots. But for hundreds of people on the organ transplant waiting list in Ireland, what they are longing for is the gift of life.

There are 660 people currently waiting for an organ transplant in the State. According to the latest figures from the National Kidney Transplant Service, there are approximately 560 on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, and approximately 100 on the list for other organs. Of these figures, six patients are waiting for a heart transplant at the Mater hospital in Dublin, three of whom are in hospital as they need medical monitoring.

Séamus Patton is one of those hoping the donation of a heart will help to extend his life. The 57-year-old first noticed that he was “out of puff” in 2007. He went to see his doctor and, after examination and tests, it was determined that he would need mitral valve surgery, which took place that same year.

This operation was a success but a few years later, the father-of-five, who is married to Katrina, was faced with complications. “After the surgery in 2007, I was feeling okay but I still had some palpitations,” says Patton. “Then I collapsed while playing golf and, in 2011, I was fitted with a dual ICD/pacemaker.”

An implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) is a small device placed in the chest that constantly checks the heartbeat, delivering electric shocks, when needed, to restore a regular heartbeat.

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“After this, I was living well, playing golf and was active at work, for over a decade. But, in October 2022, I was out playing golf again, and I had a ‘hit’ on my ICD, which propelled me off my feet. I was worked on in the ambulance and, thankfully, I came round, recovered and carried on living again.”

But the recovery was short lived and two years later, he had another “hit” to his ICD. It saved his life, but it was clear that further action needed to be taken. So, a couple of months later, he underwent an ablation on the left side of his heart. He recovered well, but not enough to allow him to continue playing golf and, as the months went on, he began to feel tired all the time, while also having palpitations.

He was told he had two options: to continue with the ICD or to be assessed for a transplant. He opted for the latter.

“I underwent a three-week assessment in the Mater hospital, before being advised that I was deemed suitable,” says Patton. “I was put on the list, where I remain, and since then I have got by, but I have vomiting, bad nausea and fluid build up – and on September 12th I was admitted to the Mater due to an issue with my kidney bloods. This is where I currently am and I get infusions of medication both morning and evening, of up to four hours’ duration.”

The Donegal man, who is a Garda detective, says waiting for a transplant is not easy on anyone – and although the circumstances surrounding organ donation are often tragic, he would urge people to talk to loved ones about their wish to donate an organ in the event of their death.

“I want to plead to families, have a conversation, think carefully, thoughtfully and give serious consideration to organ donation,” he says. “Organ donation can greatly change the recipient’s life. Sadly, I will never be able to thank the donor personally, and never be able to give them a hug for the wonderful gift of life that may be passed to myself.

“I have yet to get a phone call from the transplant team at the Mater so I’m waiting and hanging on. It’s not easy to be waiting for a transplant, but it is also very difficult for my family, as the waiting game affects them too, in ways such as that I don’t see my children for weeks at a time, and only see my wife at weekends due to work commitments, and the long road that divides us between the Mater and Donegal.

“But I am staying strong each day in between sickness, in the hope that I will be home with my wife and kids again, picking up my golf club and living an active and normal life.”

Being separated from your family while waiting for a transplant is not an easy situation. Consultant thoracic surgeon Aisling Kinsella says most people on the waiting list will stay at home for as long as possible, but others can, like Patton, spend a long time in hospital. And unfortunately, due to a shortage of donors, not everyone will receive the transplant needed to save their life.

A donor heart must be restarted within four hours, which includes transport time and the implant surgery, says consultant thoracic surgeon Aisling Kinsella

“Wherever possible, patients will wait at home for transplant,” says Kinsella. “However, if their disease progresses, and they are too unwell to stay at home they must wait in hospital. This can be weeks or even months and, from a psychological perspective, this is very difficult for the patient and their immediate family, especially where there are young children in the home.

“But, despite the small numbers on the waiting lists, we are unable to provide transplants for everyone on our active lists due to the shortage of donor organs. And, as patients are waiting longer for transplant, we find that they are sicker going into the operation, which makes the surgery itself more complex.

“The donor heart must be restarted within four hours, and ideally we aim for under three. This includes transport time, which can be very variable, and the implant surgery.”

Kinsella says she and her team are very grateful to organ donors and their families and to everyone involved in the process.

“We would like to thank all the donor families who have chosen the Gift of Life,” she says. “Our transplant programme would not exist without your generosity at a time of such personal difficulty. I would also like to thank the ICU community, ODNMs [organ donation nurse managers) and ODTI (Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland) for all of their work, and we are very grateful to Lifeline for their assistance in the transport of donor organs.”

The Human Tissue Act 2024 introduced a presumption that your organs will be available for donation after you die. If someone does not want to donate, they should note this via the national organ donation opt-out register. And even if a deceased person is not on the opt-out register, their next of kin will still be contacted to seek consent.

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A heart transplant takes five-six hours, depending on the recipient. If they have had prior heart surgery, it could take eight-10 hours. After transplant surgery, patients could be in hospital for six-eight weeks. They need to physically recover from the surgery and be educated on their new medications. Doctors will monitor them closely after surgery for signs of infection and rejection.

“We would ask the public to discuss their feelings on organ donation, in the event of a catastrophic injury, with their immediate family. The gift of organ donation can save seven people’s lives,” says Kinsella.

Séamus Patton is thankful to those who look after him in hospital, both in Letterkenny and Dublin, and says he hopes to be able to live a full life again soon.

“I am so grateful for the caring manner they show each day, to not only the transplant patients but to all the patients,” he says.

“It is difficult waiting, but you never give up on the hope of life. I’m not looking for the sun, moon and stars, just looking forward to leading an active life, playing a bit of golf [and] spending time with family.”

People can request an organ donor card from ika.ie/donorcard.