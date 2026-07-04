Live Ireland v Australia updates: Andy Farrell’s side in Sydney for Nations Championship opener

Nations Championship: Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, 11.10am Irish time

Here’s how the Wallabies line out. Of course, this is the beginning of the end for Schmidt, the former Leinster and Ireland boss handing over to another man familiar to Irish rugby, Les Kiss, after this round of Nations Championship matches.

Jock Campbell is the man to get the nod at 15 after some speculation in the local press. Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson reprise the backrow that caused the Lions some problems last year, while Len Ikitau and Joseph Aukuso-Suali’i form a dynamic centre pairing.

Our team for Saturday night in Sydney. 👊 pic.twitter.com/5rIlrCTM0c — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 2, 2026

In one way, this two-week stretch in Australia is a window into how Ireland will be supported at next year’s World Cup. It’s a sell-out in Sydney, County Coogee out in force.

Multiply that by a fair bit when the World Cup kicks into gear next autumn, you would imagine.

A view of the Sydney Harbour bridge with the Fitzgerald family from Cork ahead of the game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland fans Shane Enright from Limerick and Luke Harrington from Wexford living in Airlie Beach. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Wallabies and Ireland fans before the Nations Championship match between Australia Wallabies and Ireland at Allianz Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Let’s start with the Ireland team news. The headline is that with Jack Crowley injured, Sam Prendergast has won the battle of the Leinster 10s to start. Perhaps unsurprising given his performances that put him ahead of Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley in the URC knockouts.

With James Lowe having bid adieu to Irish rugby, Jamie Osborne gets first dibs at taking over the 11 jersey. Tommy O’Brien, who spent plenty of the Six Nations on that flank, misses this tour through injury.

As does Caelan Doris, meaning Jack Conan starts at eight while Dan Sheehan captains. Cian Prendergast is rewarded for his Connacht form with a start at six.

With a litany of injured looseheads, Tom O’Toole moves across from tighthead to start in the one shirt.

Our team for Saturday night in Sydney. 👊 pic.twitter.com/5rIlrCTM0c — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 2, 2026

Good morning everyone and welcome along to our coverage of Australia vs Ireland. Andy Farrell and co return to action for the first time since the end of the Six Nations.

It’s rugby in July, Ireland kicking off a three-week tour that sees them also play Japan in Newcastle, New South Wales, before travelling to New Zealand to take on the All Blacks.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action as it happens in Sydney. Kick-off is at 11.10am and we’ll build up to it right here.

It’s a sell-out in Sydney as Ireland and Farrell go up against Schmidt, a familiar foe with Australia at this stage.