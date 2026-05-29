‘Significant disparities’ in accessing specialised diabetes resources, report finds

Diabetes affects more than 6 per cent of the Irish population and is increasing in prevalence due to an ageing population, increasingly sedentary lifestyles and growing obesity rates. Photograph: iStock

There are “significant disparities” in access to specialised diabetes resources, including technology and young adult services, regional service consistency, and workforce capacity, a Government report has found.

Diabetes affects more than 6 per cent of the Irish population and is increasing in prevalence due to an ageing population, increasingly sedentary lifestyles and growing obesity rates.

The Department of Health will today publish Ireland’s first national strategy for diabetes, which outlines recommendations for action.

The strategy, which also reviewed current service provision, acknowledged “significant staffing gaps at local, regional and national levels, across all disciplines of the core diabetes team”.

For example, the report notes that in the HSE West and North West acute hospitals, there are three endocrinologist whole-time equivalents dedicated to diabetes, compared to a target of 15.5.

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“Many people living with diabetes lack timely access to multidisciplinary teams, with a particularly severe gap in access (as a result of staffing deficits) to psychosocial support services, which are essential for effective self-management,” it said.

According to the report, there would be challenges in achieving the “ambitious staffing targets” set out in the strategy for a number of reasons, including graduate pipeline, recruitment and retention challenges, budget, and “regional allocation of resources”.

“Flexibility in reaching these ambitious staffing targets will likely be required at a regional and local level in the face of these, and other, challenges.”

The strategy makes a number of recommendations to improve accessibility of diabetes care in Ireland, including strengthening prevention and early detection, addressing staffing gaps and improving workforce planning, as well as focusing on high-need groups.

Following publication of the report, the HSE will finalise an implementation plan to ensure the recommendations are followed through at national level and through the health regions.

The review also identified the need for enhanced data collection through electronic health records and a National Diabetes Registry.

Speaking in advance of the report’s publication, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said there has been “substantial advances” in care in recent years.

However, she said the strategy aims to “ensure that people living with all types of diabetes, regardless of their location, have equitable access to a consistently high standard of care”.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, said diabetes represents a “major challenge” for those living with the condition.

“Ensuring effective and consistent care across the country will make a significant difference in their lives,” he said.

“It will also help to ensure that care is delivered at the most effective level possible, thereby also ensuring the most effective use of the resources of the health system.”

Prof Hilary Hoey, chair of Diabetes Ireland, said implementation of these recommendations “will make a difference in the lives of people living with diabetes in this country”.