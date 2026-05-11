French passenger from ship shows symptoms of hantavirus as Irish duo start five-week isolation

The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius has refuelled at Tenerife's Granadilla port ahead of final passenger evacuations. Video: Reuters

Passengers evacuated from a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak have been transferred to isolation facilities across Europe after being repatriated from Tenerife, Spain.

One of five ‌French passengers showed symptoms during their ‌repatriation ⁠flight, French prime ⁠minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Sunday.

In a post on X, he said all five were “immediately placed in strict isolation until further notice” where they will receive medical care and undergo further testing.

Two Irish people who had been on board the MV Hondius hit by hantavirus returned home on Sunday on an Air Corps plane that landed at Baldonnel military airbase in Dublin just after 9pm.

Ann Lane, a former personal assistant to former president Mary Robinson who lives in Dublin, and her friend were accompanied by Health Service Executive (HSE) medics on the flight from Tenerife.

The Department of Health said both would now “isolate for a period of time in a HSE facility, in line with European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance”.

Speaking in advance of their return on Sunday night, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said the two passengers were “safe and well” and would be isolating and in quarantine for about five weeks.

A chartered Titan Airways flight transported a group of British passengers from the Canary Islands to Manchester Airport on Sunday evening.

British nationals, repatriated from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship, arrive by coach at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, north west England on Sunday for isolation. Photograph: Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images

Twenty British passengers, who were tested for hantavirus before getting on the flight, were taken to isolate at the UK’s initial Covid quarantine site at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, Merseyside.

One German national, who is a UK resident, and one Japanese passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship are also being monitored at Arrowe Park.

Sunday’s return flight from Ireland to Tenerife is the first medical evacuation operation in which the Defence Forces’ recently acquired Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft has taken part since its delivery late last year.

The Defence Forces said on Sunday evening the aircraft, which was acquired in December 2025 for €53 million plus VAT, had mostly been used for ministerial transportation to date.

An ambulance leaving Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin on Sunday night as part of the repatriation of two Irish passengers from the cruise ship. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The hantavirus is usually spread by rodents but is also ​transmissible from person to person in rare cases of close contact.

The WHO said the first passenger who died on the ​ship may have been infected before boarding, possibly during travel in Argentina and Chile.

Spain’s health ministry on Sunday said no rodents had been detected aboard the ship.

Three people who were on board the ship have ⁠died – a Dutch couple and a German national. Four other passengers remain ​hospitalised in South Africa, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

On the remote Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, a British overseas territory, a suspected case is being treated by a team of medical specialists parachuted in by the UK military. British health authorities have said a British resident of the islands, who had disembarked from the cruise ship there, was suspected of having the virus.

Still, health officials urged calm, reminding a public scarred from the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic that this virus was far less contagious and posed little risk to the general population.

A woman in Spain who was tested for the virus after sharing a flight with one of the victims tested negative.

The 17 Americans on board the cruise ship disembarked on Sunday and will be moved to a quarantine facility in Nebraska, Jay Bhattacharya, acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN’s State of the Union.

Thirty crew members will remain on board and sail on Monday evening to the Netherlands, where the ship will be disinfected.

The final two flights to ‌evacuate passengers from the cruise ​ship will depart ⁠on Monday afternoon, Spain’s health ‌minister ‌said ​on Sunday evening, adding 94 ⁠passengers ​had been ​evacuated so far.

One ‌flight from Australia ​will carry six passengers ⁠and another ⁠from ​New Zealand will take 18 passengers, with both flights also taking passengers from ‌other countries ⁠which did not send their own repatriation ‌flights, officials have said. – Additional reporting: Agencies