Danone recalls additional batches of infant formula in Ireland over toxin fears

Danone has recalled additional batches of infant and follow-up formula in Ireland. Photograph: Kayana Szymczak/The New York Times

Danone has recalled additional batches of infant and follow-up formula due to the potential presence of a toxin which can cause vomiting and diarrhoea.

Last month, food and drink giant Nestlé recalled some of its SMA formula due to concerns about the presence of a heat-resistant toxin, cereulide.

In a statement on Friday, Danone said it is updating its recent product recall to include specific batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate infant formula and follow-on formula due to concerns about cereulide.

The expiry dates for the recalled batches range from June of this year to January 2027.

The recall has been expanded following the European Food Safety Authority’s publication on Monday of a recommended acute reference dose for cereulide in infant formula.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is advising anyone who may have the recalled products not to feed them to infants or young children.

No cases of human illness linked to the affected products have been confirmed to date in Ireland.

In addition, Danone is undertaking a wider recall of infant formula, follow-on formula, and base powder manufactured in Ireland for export to a number of EU countries, the UK and third countries.

Greg Dempsey, chief executive of the FSAI, said the recall in Ireland is an evolving global issue, and is likely to be a “cause of concern for parents, guardians and caregivers”.

He said: “We would like to reassure everyone that the safety of infants and young children is of the utmost importance to us, and we are in close communication with the infant formula manufacturers and retailers to ensure they are taking all appropriate actions to ensure that any potentially unsafe products are recalled from consumers and no longer on the market.

“We continue to work closely with the relevant Irish authorities and our food safety partner agencies across Europe, as this global food safety incident evolves.”

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has warned the public not to use the affected products. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Dempsey said people who have recalled products at home should not feed them to their infants.

“If no symptoms are displayed, nothing further needs to be done. If a parent, guardian or caregiver is concerned about the health of their infant or young child, they should contact a healthcare professional,” he added.

An ingredient, ARA oil, which was manufactured in China, was contaminated with cereulide and added as an ingredient in base powder used to make infant formula and follow-on formula. Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus, which can cause food poisoning.

In a statement on Friday, Danone said it “never compromises on food safety, and we want to reassure all parents that we take this responsibility seriously”.

“All our baby formulas are produced under strict food safety and quality standards and undergo rigorous checks before leaving our factories,” the statement said.

“We have recalled specific batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate products in Ireland in line with the latest guidance related to cereulide from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.”

The company said “low levels” of cereulide were identified with specific batches but these have been replaced with new products.

“All products available for purchase are safe to use,” it said, adding that there have been no confirmed cases of sickness of symptoms linked to the products to date.

“If parents have any questions, they can reach out to our careline team on 1800 22 1234 (Aptamil) or 1800 570 570 (Cow & Gate).”

