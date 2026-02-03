Further batch of SMA infant formula recalled over food poisoning fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has warned the public not to use the affected products. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Another batch of SMA infant formula has been recalled over concerns of contamination, which could cause “severe vomiting”.

Several batches of Nestlé’s SMA range of infant formulas and follow-on drinks have been recalled in recent weeks over the potential presence of cereulide. The toxin, produced by some strains of bacteria, can cause food poisoning.

Products recalled so far include SMA’s powdered First Infant Milk, Advanced First Infant Milk and its Advanced Follow-on Milk.

On Tuesday, Nestlé extended the product recall to include an additional batch of its SMA First Infant Milk.

The latest recall is associated with a contaminated raw ingredient, which was also implicated in some other recent batch recalls.

An ingredient, ARA oil, manufactured in China, was contaminated with cereulide and added as an ingredient in the base powder used to make infant formula and follow-on formula.

While there is “no indication” the incident has resulted in illness in Ireland, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) warned the public not to use the affected products.

The batch recalled is an 800g pack of SMA First Infant Milk with a batch code of 53390346AB. It has an expiry date of December 2027.

The FSAI warned the cereulide toxin is “extremely heat resistant”.

[ Danone recalls infant formula made in Ireland from shelves across EuropeOpens in new window ]

“Consumption of foods containing cereulide toxin can lead to nausea and severe vomiting. Symptoms can appear within five hours. The duration of illness is usually six to 24 hours,” it said on Tuesday.

The latest recall from Nestlé followed the European Food Safety Authority’s recommendations on analytical testing.

Nestlé is advising customers who may have purchased affected batches to make contact. They can do so by sharing a photo of the product and batch code through its online customer service form, or by calling its careline on 1800 931 832.