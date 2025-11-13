Unregulated Botox puts patients at risk of life-threatening complications, watchdog says

People receiving unregulated Botox treatment are placing themselves at a “serious risk of harm”, according to a medical watchdog.

The Irish Medical Council, which regulates doctors in the State, warned there was a danger that people could suffer issues including “infection, paralysis or life-threatening complications” from the injections.

On Thursday, it issued a statement on the prescribing and administration of botulinum toxin, most commonly known as Botox. Given via injection, a toxin in Botox prevents muscles from moving for a limited time and is often used to smooth wrinkles on the face.

The injections are also used to treat neck spasms, sweating, overactive bladder, lazy eye and other conditions. Botox shots also may help prevent migraine.

Botox shots have grown increasingly popular for cosmetic purposes in recent years, with concerns being raised about unregulated administering of the product by unqualified individuals.

Medicines containing botulinum toxin are prescription-only. Under Irish law, only registered doctors, registered dentists or registered nurses acting in accordance with the directions of a doctor or dentist are permitted to administer Botox.

“The Medical Council reminds all registered doctors of their professional and legal responsibilities when prescribing and administering botulinum toxin products, commonly known as Botox,” the regulator said.

It said the medication is “regulated to protect patient safety and may only be prescribed by a registered medical practitioner or dentist”.

“Misuse or administration by unqualified people places patients at serious risk of harm, including infection, paralysis or life-threatening complications,” it said.

Earlier this year, the Irish College of Aesthetic Medicine called for clarity over the administration of Botox by registered nurses.

Doctors have said nurses should only inject Botox when a doctor is in the building, but nurses argue that they administer prescription medications in all areas of the health service without having a doctor on site.

In its statement, the Medical Council sought to clarify that while the phrase “in accordance with the directions” is not explicit, they advise doctors not to delegate this task to a registered nurse “unless they are satisfied that the nurse has the necessary knowledge, skills and competence”.

“A doctor may only delegate a task or activity in which they themselves are familiar, competent and appropriately trained. The doctor retains professional responsibility and accountability for the outcome,” the statement added.

The council added that the sale, supply and administration of the product by unqualified or unregistered individuals is “illegal, unsafe and unacceptable”.

“Patients receiving these treatments outside regulated clinical environments face unnecessary and preventable risks,” it said.

“Patient safety must always take precedence. Prescribing or administering botulinum toxin for cosmetic or therapeutic purposes is a clinical decision that must be made responsibly, in line with professional standards, national legislation and within the limits of the doctor’s competence.”