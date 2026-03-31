Ulster’s outhalf injury crisis not as bad as feared, says Richie Murphy

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made it known that the northern province’s potential crisis at outhalf is maybe not quite as bad as feared ahead of Saturday evening’s Challenge Cup round of 16 tie with the Ospreys.

Jack Murphy’s ribs, James Humphreys’ hamstring and Jake Flannery’s shoulder had all been flagged as concerns, though Murphy put a slightly revised slant on Ulster being forced to potentially start Nathan Doak at 10.

“Jake [Flannery] has trained fully, Jack [Murphy] has taken part in training and did quite a lot, more than we probably thought he would do.

“And James [Humphreys], although he came off with a hamstring [after starting in last weekend’s URC bonus point win in Zebre], it’s actually not as bad as first appeared.

“So, we’ve a few more options at 10 than maybe it looks at face value,” Murphy explained.

Having someone available who normally functions at out half would certainly be helpful for Ulster who should they defeat the Ospreys will enter the quarter-finals with another home tie against whoever comes out ahead when Newcastle Red Bulls and La Rochelle go into battle.

“The exciting thing is that you’re three games away from a final, four games away from winning a competition,” said Murphy of what it feels like to be preparing for the knockout stages with a rare home game.

“It [certainly] focuses the mind and there is an opportunity there for us,” he continued, “if we can get our team together and have the right mindset and focus, there’s an opportunity to do something special,” he explained.

Whatever way the situation at 10 pans out, the Ulster pack will be bolstered by having Cormac Izuchukwu available again as will being able to deploy a fit-again Charlie Irvine and Sam Crean against an Ospreys side who got the better of the province in the URC during the Six Nations down weekend.

Indeed, Murphy sounded a warning to his players over what occurred on that occasion in Bridgend.

“They beat us over there in their ground, so, it’ll be a real focus on learning what we picked up over there and implementing it this week.

“Also, then having [something close to] a full deck to pick from is quite exciting,” he added while pointing out that Ulster’s scrum and breakdown work would have to be on point, the latter particularly so with Jack Morgan expected to be turning out.

“[We need to] get our set-piece ball, get our big ball carriers over the gainline and then play on the back of that with the momentum.

“That’s what we’ve done when we’ve played our best rugby.”