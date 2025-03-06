Work-to-rule by Dublin Bus maintenance workers suspended

The Dublin Bus maintenance workers involved in the dispute are seeking parity with colleagues at another grade. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A work-to-rule action by 190 Dublin Bus maintenance workers that has caused disruption on a number of routes this week has been suspended. The decision was taken after representatives of the company and Siptu trade union held talks on Thursday, and agreed to have a more intensive engagement on the long-standing issues of concern early next week.

The industrial action, related to pay, involves company staff who work overnight to prepare buses to return to service. It began on Sunday evening and a number of routes, particularly those operating out of the Donnybrook garage, have been impacted by the unavailability of some buses in the mornings.

The workers involved are seeking pay parity with colleagues at another grade, but the Labour Court previously rejected their claim on the basis the company and union agreed last year that any future pay increases outside of regular pay rounds would need to be funded through productivity or other measures.

It said it could not endorse what would amount to a 14 per cent increase that was unfunded. The company had raised the possibility of a 4.5 per cent pay increase linked to extra productivity, but this was rejected by the union’s members.

“There was some reluctance to suspend the action but there was a feeling that we should have a document to consider by Thursday of next week, and hopefully that will provide the basis of a solution,” said Siptu’s John Murphy.

In a statement Dublin Bus described the suspension of the work-to-rule as “a positive and welcome step towards resolving the current dispute”.

“Full services will now operate as normal with immediate effect. Dublin Bus apologises to our customers for the disruption caused, and thanks them for their understanding.”