Nursing union wants minimum hospital staffing levels enshrined in law

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says all the union's attempts to address staffing levels and overcrowding have failed. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), the country’s main nursing union, has demanded legislation that would require minimum staffing levels in hospitals and threatened to strike if the Government does not agree.

Amid an overcrowding crisis in hospital emergency departments, the union’s executive met in emergency session yesterday and decided to begin a process of consultation in advance of a possible campaign of industrial action.

The union said the move was “in pursuance of safe staffing levels that are underpinned with legislation and clinical facilitation in all hospitals to ensure a safe skills mix”.

A spokeswoman for the union said the Government already had a “safe staffing” policy that required minimum numbers of nurses in hospital departments, but those were routinely ignored. The INMO now wants the safe staffing policy enshrined in legislation with penalties for hospitals that fail to meet its requirements.

The union also wants additional on-the-job training for nurses, which it describes as “clinical facilitation”.

The INMO said that it has been in discussions with the Department of Health and the HSE in recent months, but without agreement, and it was now taking this step as a response to the crisis in emergency departments.

The union also announced a ballot for strike action over pay last summer, but later accepted a pay deal offered by the Government.