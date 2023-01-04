Second-highest ever trolley figure recorded with 838 patients waiting for a hospital bed

The health service has been battling a surge of cases of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid-19, putting major pressure on emergency departments across the country.

There were 838 patients admitted to hospitals left waiting for a bed on trolleys in emergency departments or wards on Wednesday morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) trolleycount.

The number is lower than the record 931 patients on trolleys on Tuesday, which was the highest ever level recorded by the INMO.

However, the 838 patients recorded waiting for beds is the second highest figure recorded by the union’s trolleycount.

Overcrowding was highest in University Hospital Limerick where 76 patients waiting on trolleys or chairs, followed by 65 in Sligo University Hospital, and 62 patients waiting in Cork University Hospital.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO general secretary, said hospital overcrowding was an “out and out crisis” and needed an “extraordinary” response from Government and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

“We again repeat our call for the current approach of telling people just to avoid hospitals to cease. The focus should be on providing supplemented emergency supports until the end of February,” she said.

Patients were being treated in “most undignified conditions”, the union leader said.

Nurses on the frontline were having to apologise to patients and families “because of the chaotic conditions,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

The INMO repeated its call for a pause of all non urgent hospital activity and the reintroduction of mandatory face mask wearing for a period of time.

“Nurses and other healthcare staff cannot continue to weather this storm without adequate support and protection from their employer, it will add to the increasing intention to leave of staff which is exactly what this health service does not need,” she said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly described the winter wave of respiratory viruses as a “perfect storm” hitting the hospital system.

Speaking on Wednesday, emergency medicine consultant Dr Peadar Gilligan has warned it was not safe to treat hospital emergency departments like they had “rubber walls”.

Dr Gilligan, a consultant in Beaumont Hospital, said all hospitals needed to move to full capacity protocol, which would see more patients waiting in or near wards rather than emergency departments.

“It is safer to move one or two patients to a ward rather than treat the emergency department like it has rubber walls,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Rather than housing patients in the emergency department who need to be on a ward, those patients would be moved to ward areas “where they may well be in a bed or a trolley awaiting further care, but that is a safer environment,” he said.

The situation in Beaumont Hospital was “particularly challenging” at present, he said. There were 34 patients currently in the emergency department (ED) who had been assessed and deemed appropriate for admission, but there was no hospital bed for them.

“Essentially that means that 100 per cent of the capacity of the ED is occupied by patients who are waiting for a hospital bed,” he added.

“Some of those patients are sitting on chairs around our nurses station, some are on trolleys in the assessment area – essentially our available capacity is hugely constrained,” he said.

“It is likely today that we will see 180 to 220 patient attendances and we will be trying to deliver that care in two to three trolley spaces which is just not an achievable task – we do need to enact the full capacity protocol,” he said.

Dr Gilligan said patient lives were “definitely” at greater risk in the current conditions.

Overcrowding in emergency departments meant delays in diagnosing heart attacks and strokes and delivering antibiotics, the consultant said.

“Definitely there are clinical consequences to our failure to develop the capacity that the system clearly needs. Lives are definitely at risk. The reality is we don’t have the beds in the system that we need,” he said.

Dr Gilligan said the solution was to develop more capacity, and 5,000 acute hospital beds were needed.