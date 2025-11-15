November means darker evenings, chills, misty rain and harsh wind – the kind of weather that calls for hearty food and thick slices of buttered brown bread. Suppliers are now selling hearty root vegetables such as carrots, parsnips, celeriac and turnips, along with late-season apples, onions and pumpkins. These humble ingredients are inexpensive, nutritious, and best of all, ideal for transforming into seasonal soups that make the most of what’s left in your fridge. Soup season is a home cook’s best friend: a way to use up ends of vegetables, stray herbs and leftover stock, all while creating something delicious. With energy costs still biting and food prices unpredictable, a big pot of soup is not only a warming ritual but also a clever kitchen economy.

This week’s recipes offer a balance of comfort and elegance. The first, Spiced celeriac and apple soup, is a perfect example of how simple ingredients can sing when handled with care. Celeriac, that knobbly, underappreciated root, pairs beautifully with tart Granny Smith apples. To make it I soften onion in butter, before adding in ground coriander and cumin for warmth. Add diced celeriac and stock, simmering until tender before blending with the apples and a touch of cream. A squeeze of lemon juice brightens everything, while apple batons, diced chives and a drizzle of olive oil make it feel restaurant-worthy. The result is a velvety soup that’s earthy, lightly spiced and just sweet enough. The key is adding the layers of flavour in stages.

Butternut squash soup with crispy sage and brown butter. Photograph: Harry Weir

For something a little more indulgent, Butternut squash soup with crispy sage and brown butter brings rich, nutty flavours. Roasting the squash first deepens its flavour while removing excess water. The browned butter adds time but will reward you with flavour. Once the roasted squash joins softened onion, garlic and chopped sage, everything is simmered with stock and cream, then blitzed to a silky finish. The final flourish of crisped sage leaves fried in brown butter brings our restaurant flair.

Both of these recipes are affordable, adaptable and packed with flavour; the kind of dishes that make winter just a little warmer. Whether ladled from a saucepan on a Sunday evening or reheated for weekday lunches, they remind us that the simplest ingredients often bring the greatest results.