This week a reimagining of a dessert everyone will have tasted at some point in their lives, and introducing a pancake recipe from the classic repertoire. When it comes to reimagining a crumble, there really aren’t many places to go. A crumble relies on heavily caramelised biscuit topping, seasonal stewed fruit with the right balance of sweetness and acidity and a creamy accompaniment, namely custard or ice cream. This format is foolproof, standing the test of time for a reason. When considering how to make this interesting, I looked at our habits at home in recent years. This may resonate with some people, others, not so much.

Dessert has become a rarity most weeks. In fact, a plated dessert is usually a treat reserved for a special occasion. We do, however, love a cup of tea and a sweet treat when we finally get to the couch in the evening. This ranges from a square of chocolate to a full wedge of tiramisu. Always with a strong cup of tea, it’s usually a moment of bliss in a busy schedule.

Mini apple crumble pie with vanilla custard

Now, judging by the popularity of previous recipes such as almond Bakewell traybake and tiramisu brownies, we aren’t the only family reaching for a moment of sweet release midweek. So this week I decided to turn the apple crumble into a smaller bite, designed to be taken with a cup of tea. No fancy equipment needed, the old reliable cupcake mould will do just fine – a piece of kit that most homes have lying around. The key here is to cut a triangle out of the pastry discs before lining our moulds, think Pac-man when it comes to shapes. This allows for a nice even lining that acts as the cauldron for a good spoonful of caramelised apple compote. I cook the crumble topping separately to get an even colour and add this at the end. A vanilla custard is decadent and a great recipe to have up your sleeve. These can be baked ahead of time and kept in an airtight container for up to five days. Perfect weekend baking, the results of which can be savoured throughout the week.

Crêpes suzette

At the other end of the scale, I’m showcasing a simple pancake dessert that traces its roots to France in the late 1800s. The exact details are disputed, but the first crêpes suzette was more than likely created for honourable guests or royalty. Some sources say it was named in honour of a guest of the Prince of Wales on a visit to Monte Carlo’s famed Café de Paris. In any case, it involves a delicious combination of cooking crêpes in a sauce made from caramel, butter, orange juice and liqueur – either Grand Marnier or Cointreau. I first came across it in the training restaurant of Cathal Brugha Street’s catering college, where it was flambeed tableside and served using a spoon and fork. Sadly, many crêpes lost their lives on the treacherous journey from pan to plate on the northside of Dublin city. Like most recipes that have survived this long, they work, are delicious to eat and generally put a smile on people’s faces.

