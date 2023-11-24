A Friday night go-to recipe: quick fix pizza

I have a really busy and active lifestyle so always like to make sure my body is well fuelled throughout the day. This recipe is my go-to quick and easy dinner after a long day of rehearsals or recording when I have very little in the house. I love this dish as it’s really simple to make, the protein from the cheese means it’s satiating and I love to serve it with a big rocket salad. I’ve cooked these pizzas for everyone in my family, we even had it on Christmas Eve last year, and they always go down a treat.

Leah Barniville

My top tip to ensure a nice, crispy base for this pizza is to make sure to roll out thinly, and then pan-fry the dough before you add toppings and bake in the oven. It’s so versatile, you can use any cheese or sauce you like, adding toppings to suit who you’re cooking for. The dough can be sweetened using sugar or sweetener and turned into a dessert too, maybe a Nutella pizza or cinnamon twists, the possibilities are endless. I hope you enjoy.

Leah Barniville is a recording artist and performer, and stars in this year’s Helix Panto, Treasure Island. Follow Leah on Instagram and TikTok

Recipe: Leah Barniville’s quick fix pizza

READ MORE

Discover more delicious and healthy meals at Dinner Dash