Takeaway of the Week: This Thai place doesn’t get everything right, but I’ll be back for more

Full Moon Thai: pad med mamuang, a stir-fry with chicken and cashew nuts, and pad see ew, chicken and noodles fried with a soy-based sauce and vegetables. Photograph: Alan Betson

Full Moon Thai      Address : 8 Parliament Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 Telephone : N/A Cuisine : Thai Website : https://fullmoon.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Full Moon, which says it serves authentic street food, is one of the most popular Thai restaurants in Dublin. The menu on Deliveroo is clear, covering starters and snacks, and main courses; with separate sections for papaya salads, and vegan dishes. Lunch specials are well priced at €11. There’s a kid’s menu, but, really, there’s plenty on the main menu that will work for a family.

What did we order?

Starters of chicken satay, vegan spring rolls and khao tod (curried rice balls) and, for main course, pad kra pao (a prawn curry) with jasmine rice, and vegan panang curry.

Full Moon Thai, 8 Parliament Street, Dublin 2: its food was good, but not quite at the level I had expected. Photograph: Alan Betson

How was the service?

The order came by Deliveroo, on time and in good condition.

Was the food nice?

The food was good, but not quite at the level I had expected. The vegan spring rolls, filled with noodles, had fresh flavours and came with a sweet chilli sauce. The chicken satay was slightly dry, but the sauce had a good depth of flavour and a nice balance of peanuts and coconut milk. Khao tod, the curried rice balls with egg and prawn, were not bad but not the most exciting dish either. The vegan panang curry won hands down; the sauce was creamy with subtle heat and layers of flavour. There was a good balance of different vegetables, and the tofu worked well. The pad kra pao was a very hot basil stir-fry. We had prawns, which was definitely a mistake; they were rubbery, and tasted like the inexpensive frozen ones.

What did it cost?

Dinner for three was €50.98, including a €2.99 delivery fee and €1.99 service fee – vegan spring rolls €5.50, chicken satay €7, khao tod €5.50, vegan panang curry €13.50 and pad kra pao with prawn €14.50.

Where does it deliver?

Deliveroo, depending on proximity, available daily, 12.30pm-11pm.

Would I order it again?

Yes, there is so much to try. Next time I’ll be more adventurous and try the tam khorat, the papaya salad with fermented fish sauce that comes with a warning in block capitals. And I’d definitely order the vegan panang curry again.