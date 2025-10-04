Sea views on Dublin Bay’s south side to go if planned flood walls for Dart line are built

Artist's illustration of planned works: Irish Rail says the works are vital to protecting the rail line from rising sea levels, intensifying storms and heavier rainfall, but local people are appealing for a rethink.

Plans for new flood defences along the Dart line in south Dublin will replace household sea views with concrete walls, residents have learned.

They say the plan will also kill off hopes for a long-promised walking and cycling path along Dublin Bay.

Irish Rail says the work is vital to protect the rail line from rising sea levels, intensifying storms and heavier rainfall, but local people are appealing for a rethink.

“If this goes ahead, there will be a lot of saddened people,” Marie Baker, a Fine Gael councillor for the area said.

The new defences would run for 4km from Merrion Gates to Seapoint – one of five stretches of rail line prioritised for works under the East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects scheme (ECRIPP).

They would be built of concrete on top of the existing stone walls, adding 1.3 metres to the height on average.

Some glass would be installed at stations along the route to preserve views for waiting passengers, but Irish Rail said it was not possible to use it more extensively.

“Flood glass, on its own, is unable to withstand the size of wave and storm loads we expect to experience by 2075, for which we are designing these interventions,” a spokeswoman said.

Ms Baker said the loss of views was no trivial issue, as the connection with the sea defined the character of the whole area.

She said she had suggested installing storm drains and attenuation tanks to quickly drain and hold flood waters, and hoped this might still be considered.

“I don’t think people realise the extent of what is planned. We needed better drawings from Irish Rail to show what it looks like now and what it will look like when they do what they’re planning as a comparison.

“If you’re sitting on the Dart, you’re not going to see a thing. I’m not denying we need to do something, but we need to look more at this proposal.”

Retired architect Michael Collins said the proposal would end hopes of completing the Sutton to Sandycove (StoS) walking and cycling path.

The northern half from Sutton to the Dublin Docklands has been completed, but the southern half has not progressed.

“StoS would not only provide a tremendous amenity but it would actually solve the flooding problem,” Mr Collins said.

He said a continuous promenade on the seaward side of the rail line, bounded by a wall of moderate height and bolstered by rock armour, would block the waves and allow any overtopping to spill on to the path, saving the tracks and the views.

He said the additional cost could be offset by savings from an Eirgrid plan to lay a high voltage cable from Blackrock to Poolbeg, by running it out into the bay and back.

“Eirgrid could lay the cable under the promenade, which would cut the length in half and save an awful lot of money,” Mr Collins said.

“We have a solution that works for everyone, and it’s very frustrating when agencies don’t work together for the common good.”

Irish Rail said flood defences outside the existing walls were considered, but were ruled out because of the expected impact on protected habitats.

Special dispensation from Europe would be needed, and this could significantly delay the project, it said.

“The works proposed in these areas would not preclude a walk or cycleway seaward of the rail boundary being delivered in future by a body responsible for active travel,” it added.

However, it said these too would likely need permission from Europe.

ECRIPP is open for public consultation and submissions until October 13th.