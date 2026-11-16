Working from home at least part of the week has been a lasting effect of Covid for many office workers. It’s brought down the cost of commuting and made living a long distance from work more feasible. It’s provided flexibility for families around childcare. Overall, a third of the workforce now works from home either some or most of the time.

It’s not clear whether or not overall working time has been affected by this shift in work patterns. Data from employers suggest no change, while Labour Force Survey figures suggest men work on average an hour less a week than before the pandemic. However, because the respondents to that survey answer by phone, on behalf of all workers in their household, maybe some get that wrong.

Or possibly people include commuting time in perceived working hours, and that has clearly fallen.

While hybrid work is clearly popular – and more time in the office often resisted – the long-term impact on productivity is hard to establish. The common pattern, for example across much of the public service, of two days in the office and three days at home means that a minority of working time is spent being physically present with colleagues.

Engaging with people you already know well over Teams or Zoom video calls online is not necessarily a big challenge. Bringing new staff on board, and effective mentoring and managing of people who are largely working remotely, is much more difficult.

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“Sitting by Sally” was a traditional way for new workers to learn the ropes but it’s hard to pick up tips when Sally is working from her kitchen 30km away. It’s much easier to ask an experienced colleague what may be a trivial question if you run into them at the photocopier or pop over to their desk. New staff may be less likely to ask something they don’t know if it means sending an email or making a Zoom call. Where people are in or out on different core days, there may be some colleagues you never get to know at all.

So, given hybrid working, the informal bonds that help build a shared culture and knowledge in the workplace are now looser. One of the real casualties may be the cross-fertilisation of ideas and opportunities for collaboration.

The tea club was a key institution in the Department of Finance I joined in the 1970s. Those few rooms in Government Buildings that had a spare socket for a kettle were hosts to everyone in the section, from the typist to the assistant secretary general. While sport and political gossip provided much of the chat, in that 20 minutes a day there were also frequent discussions about economics that were like mini-seminars.

I learned a lot from colleagues who had studied abroad. Senior staff were generous with a rookie economist like myself when I floated maybe naive ideas.

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There was, initially, a different culture when I moved to the ESRI in the early 1980s. Like monks in their cells, researchers worked away in their rooms, and tea was delivered on a trolley lest you be distracted by chatting to colleagues.

I brought in a coffee percolator and would open my door at 11. The aroma attracted some exciting researchers who shared their ideas and insights over americanos.

Before long, the ESRI moved towards communal tea breaks, and over that period I can trace a growth in the number of research papers, and in collaborative authorship, as sharing ideas and pooling skills became the norm. The result was a big increase in productivity.

It’s not only in research or academia that working together produces more than working separately. Most workplaces require team working, sharing of experience and knowledge, and a positive culture of collaboration. They need people to spark off each other for new ideas, and that happens much more often in person than online.

From the employer side, hybrid working has allowed many to reduce their rent costs and office footprint. This often also involves moving to hot desking, where staff may have to find a different place to sit on each day they are in the office. It’s harder to build friendships and working relationships if you don’t know where Ciara will be sitting on a given day. Flexitime, where staff may only overlap for a few hours a week, also makes casual encounters with colleagues more difficult.

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AI doesn’t do emotions and empathy, so coffee time becomes all the more important in helping build teams that enjoy working together. Six years after Covid, more time in the physical workplace might increase productivity.