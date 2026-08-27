Heavy rain warning for six counties on Thursday

Localised flooding and travel and event disruption are possible

A rain warning is in place for six counties, with showers forecast across the country on Thursday, possibly becoming heavy at times.

The Met Éireann yellow-status weather warning starts at noon on Thursday and lasts until 3am on Friday for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

Localised flooding and travel and event disruption are possible.

In Dublin, Thursday will have a dry start. However, in the afternoon and evening, rain will develop, becoming heavy at times.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms and intense downpours bringing the potential for surface flooding.

Highest temperatures will reach 18 to 20 degrees.

Overnight, there will be scattered outbreaks of rain, locally heavy and thundery with the potential for some thunderstorms nationwide.

It will likely become drier across the western half of the country. Patches of mist or fog may form, with temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

The rest of Leinster will also experience a dry start to the day. However, rain in the south is forecast to push northwards through the afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times, especially in the south and east.

There is a chance of thunderstorms and intense downpours bringing the potential for surface flooding. Highest temperatures will reach 18 to 21 degrees.

Munster will have a similar start to elsewhere, but rain across southern fringes is predicted to extend northwards slowly, becoming heavy at times. The chance of thunderstorms in eastern Munster could bring the potential for surface flooding. Highest temperatures are expected at 18 to 23 degrees.

Connacht is forecast to experience the same conditions, but temperatures will be warmest there, reaching highs of 20 to 24 degrees.

In Ulster, Thursday will be dry for much of the day with sunny spells, brightest in the west.

However, like elsewhere, there will be a potential for outbreaks of heavy, thundery rain in eastern areas later. Highest temperatures will reach 20 to 23 degrees.