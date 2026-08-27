Business

ICG looks at adjourning egm as CEO takeover bid currently set to be rejected

Ferries operator says it is aware of at least one instance where a shareholder has changed their mind and now intends to back the deal

Eamonn Rothwell, chief executive of Irish Continental Group. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times Irish Continental Group annual general meeting Irish Continental Group
Eamonn Rothwell, chief executive of Irish Continental Group. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times Irish Continental Group annual general meeting Irish Continental Group
Joe Brennan
Thu Aug 27 2026 - 07:532 MIN READ

The independent board of Irish Continental Group (ICG) is considering adjourning Friday’s extraordinary general meeting (egm) on a €1.2 billion deal to sell the ferries operator to management led by chief executive Eamonn Rothwell, as the transaction is currently on track to be shot down by shareholders.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday night that certain resolutions on the deal will not currently achieve the 75 per cent majority threshold needed to approve the transaction as structured under a so-called scheme of arrangement.

It said that it is aware of at least one instance where a shareholder that voted against the deal by proxy but has since changed their minds and plans to support the sale. Independent board directors are known to have been actively canvassing investors that had come out against the deal.

The independent board has also been made aware that, in some instances, certain intermediaries have set deadlines for shareholders to register their votes as early as two weeks in advance of the meeting, which may not have given the investors enough time to make voting instructions.

READ MORE

AI companies are starting to sound desperate, and that’s not a good look

Meta’s huge settlement and how useful is an open plan office?

Blackspots, bad connections and slow speeds: how to fix your wifi woes

The long road to building an Irish AI start-up

“The independent ICG board further notes that a significant number of shareholders have not yet cast their votes,” the statement added.

The company said that it will provide a further update on Thursday.

“The independent ICG board continues to consider the terms of acquisition to be fair and reasonable and supports its unanimous decision to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme, and the independent ICG board reiterates its previously stated belief that the offer delivers compelling value for ICG shareholders,” it said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the independent ICG board confirms that the company is not in discussions with, and has not received any communication from, any third parties regarding a potential competing offer.”

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning