Former solicitor pleads not guilty to murdering father by reason of insanity

Dáire McCormack-George was arraigned on Monday on the single charge of murder. Photograph: LinkedIn

A former solicitor has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering his father in north Dublin nearly two years ago.

Dáire McCormack-George (31), with an address at Cabra Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, is charged with the murder of Scott George at Drumans End, Tobersool, Balbriggan, Co Dublin on December 12th, 2024.

McCormack-George was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday on the single charge of murder.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, McCormack-George replied: “Not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Judge Patrick McGrath told the jury panel that the accused had lived at that address in Balbriggan for part of his life but that he had also lived at another address.

The judge said the accused man was formally employed as a solicitor at Mason Hayes & Curran in Dublin city.

The judge informed the potential jurors that the issue they will have to inquire into is “the consideration of psychiatric evidence; the state of mind of the accused and his capacity when he is alleged to have killed his late father in 2024”.

He told the panel that they would need to be available to sit until the end of the week. “I’m told the case will finish, including reaching a verdict, by this Friday.”

The prosecution case is being led by senior counsel Vincent Heneghan, while Michael Bowman SC is heading up the defence team.

A jury was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow at 2pm before Judge Eileen Creedon.