Ireland punishes tax evaders. Pollution should be just as risky

Restoration and pollution in Ireland are happening in the same places, at the same time, funded by different budgets and tolerated by different agencies and departments. Photograph: Planet Observer via Getty Images

Some of the freshwater pearl mussels in the river Allow began their lives before the Irish State existed. What they cannot survive is an enforcement regime that doesn’t spot problems early and come down hard on polluters, using its full weight to ensure that the pollution never happens again.

The Allow rises in the Mullaghareirk Mountains before flowing eastward through Kanturk and joining the Munster Blackwater. It is one of the last places in Ireland (indeed, Europe) where the pearl mussel clings on, living alongside Atlantic salmon, European eels, otters and kingfisher. The river is legally protected. For years, publicly funded programmes have paid out millions of euro for restoration measures – local farmers fencing riverbanks, planting native trees, installing silt traps and taking specific measures to protect the mussel and help the river.

And all the while, as is the case across the country, the pollution continued.

On June 9th, 2024, 3,000 litres of polyaluminium chloride found its way into the Allow at Uisce Éireann’s water treatment plant at Freemount, killing thousands of salmon, lamprey, eels and brown trout. The reason it happened was mundane: a pipe carrying a highly toxic chemical near the river had no containment system. Eight kilometres wiped out, tens of thousands of fish dead.

The State – in this case, Inland Fisheries Ireland v Uisce Éireann – took itself to court, with legal teams on both sides paid for with public money. Uisce Éireann pleaded guilty and was fined €3,500. If 10,000 fish died, that is 35 cent a fish. Uisce Éireann then spent €65,000 of public money on cleanup and €100,000 on containment equipment that should have been in place in the first place. Meanwhile, thousands of dead fish rotted in the riverbed.

Further down the river, a butter supplier to Kerrygold, North Cork Creameries, received 125 noncompliance notices from the Environmental Protection Agency over about five years. That’s not enforcement; that’s tolerance. It wasn’t until November 2025 that the EPA finally ordered it to cease discharge into the river, forcing a temporary halt to production, which currently remains in place.

In 2024, 42 per cent of farms inspected were in breach of water quality regulations, while farm inspection rates were described by the EPA as “far below the level required”. Fifty-nine per cent of Uisce Éireann’s treatment plants failed to meet standards set to prevent pollution, in the same year that €13.1 million of public money was paid in bonuses. Across industry, agriculture and the State’s own infrastructure, noncompliance rates aren’t exceptional; they’re the norm. Years go by, but the story remains the same: nature absorbs the impact because the political will isn’t there to make the consequences of pollution serious enough to stop it.

[ ‘We took out 450 fish in an hour’: Blackwater pollution highlights decade of poor environmental complianceOpens in new window ]

The Allow is a river protected by European and Irish law and has been targeted for significant public investment in restoration, and yet is continuously undermined by industrial and State discharges within sight of all that effort. This is the central absurdity of Irish policy: restoration and pollution are happening in the same places, at the same time, funded by different budgets and tolerated by different agencies and departments.

This week, the deadline for public feedback on Ireland’s draft Nature Restoration Plan passed. The plan sets legally binding targets – restoring at least 30 per cent of protected habitats by 2030, 90 per cent by 2050 – which is a level of ambition that’s needed. But restoration without pollution control is not a policy, it’s a gesture, and an incoherent one at that. It spends public money cleaning up what private and public polluters are permitted to dirty, in a publicly-funded loop without end.

A river can’t be restored if toxic pollutants are entering it at 52 times the legal limit. A bog won’t recover, no matter how much public money is poured into rewetting, if ammonia from nearby industry is collapsing its sphagnum. Wild bee species have no chance, however many flowers are seeded, if local authorities continue to spray glyphosate without regard for its impact on life.

The problem is not ambition on paper. But restoration cannot succeed without enforcement and stopping pollution in the first place.

[ Rivers must be monitored continuously to prevent ‘repeat of Blackwater fish kill’Opens in new window ]

Revenue doesn’t write to tax evaders asking them to reflect on their obligations and meet up to see if they might consider doing better. It pursues and penalises them because the alternative is a system where noncompliance becomes a rational calculation. At the moment, the fines for pollution are so derisory – and the chances of being taken to court in the first place so slim – that even a conviction becomes just another line in the yearly accounts.

Ireland has the legal framework. It has the restoration targets. What it lacks is the will to treat polluters the way it treats people who don’t pay their taxes. Until pollution becomes as legally and financially risky as tax evasion, restoration will remain an exercise in spending public money to repair damage the State is unwilling to prevent.