Ferry and rail passengers warned of disruption as Storm Dave approaches

Storm Dave is expected to hit Ireland from about 1pm on Saturday and may affect ferry services. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Passengers are facing disruption to ferry services between Ireland, Britain and France over the weekend as Storm Dave makes its way across the country.

Irish Ferries and Brittany Ferries have warned that several crossings are in doubt and are asking travellers to consider postponing or bringing forward their trips.

As of Friday afternoon there is no indication of flights being delayed or cancelled but passengers are being advised to watch for notifications.

Dublin Airport is expecting its busiest weekend of the year so far with 450,000 passengers. People travelling are advised to allow plenty of time for check-in and security clearance.

Rail passengers were already facing significant disruption with engineering works on the Dart in Dublin, Cork commuter lines and sections of line used by Dublin-Galway, Dublin-Westport and Limerick-Galway services.

Barry Kenny of Irish Rail said work was expected to proceed as planned. Although sections of the Dart line are often flooded during the stormy weather and high tides due this weekend, this was not anticipated, he said.

[ Met Éireann extends yellow wind warning for Ireland as Storm Dave approachesOpens in new window ]

He said the engineers did not expect to be held up and the Dart line would reopen on schedule at 4am next Tuesday.

Motorists and outdoor workers are being urged to take extra care as the winds will be strong enough in places to bring down trees and cause damage to property.

Storm Dave, which has formed in the Atlantic, is expected to hit the southwest and southern counties of Ireland from about 1pm on Saturday before moving in a northeasterly direction.

It will bring some heavy rainfall and, with high spring tides and strong winds, Met Éireann is warning that coastal flooding and some spot inland floods are probable.

The entire country is under a yellow wind warning from 1pm on Saturday to 2am on Sunday but that warning may be raised to orange level in Donegal, which is expected to experience the strongest winds.

The Irish Coast Guard is appealing to the public to stay away from coastal edges, harbours, piers and low-lying promenades, particularly during high tide.

The National Severe Weather and Flooding Coordination Group, which met on Thursday, is continuing to monitor the situation and local authorities are on the alert, particularly in coastal counties.

Sunday is forecast to be a cooler, blustery day. A second band of winds forming around Iceland is expected to sweep down over the country on Monday though not with storm severity.