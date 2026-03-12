Wind and rain warnings issued by Met Éireann for Thursday

Met Éireann has warned that strong and gusty southwesterly winds will cause difficult travelling conditions across Ireland on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thursday is set to be wet and windy with separate status yellow warnings for wind and rain issued by Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said strong and gusty southwesterly winds will cause difficult travelling conditions, with a risk of loose debris and fallen branches or trees.

The wind warning applies to the entire island and is in effect until 6pm Thursday.

Separately, Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for heavy downpours in counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and all of Connacht.

Rain is expected to be heavy at times with spot flooding possible. It is expected to slowly clear south-eastwards through the afternoon and evening, with showers following. Hail is possible.

Conditions are expected to become colder as rain clears, with afternoon temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees over much of the northern half of the country and reaching 8 to 11 degrees farther south.

Thursday night is expected to be cold with scattered blustery wintry showers, mainly affecting Atlantic counties. Some of the showers will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lying snow is possible across higher ground and parts of the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly wind.

Friday is forecast to be another cold and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will fall as sleet and possibly snow at times early on.

Isolated thunderstorms and hail are also likely. Highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds, making for an added wind-chill factor.

Saturday should be dry to start in the east with sunny spells but becoming cloudy as rain and drizzle spread from the west. It will become widespread by the afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Sunday is expected to feature more cool and breezy conditions with sunny spells and blustery showers, some turning wintry in places, with sleet or hail possible. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong westerly winds.