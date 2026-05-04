Watch live: All-Ireland football championship first round draw

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round One draw to take place at 1pm

In the weekly Inside Gaelic Games newsletter, our writers picked out five things they learned from the weekend’s action.

Dublin getting back on track, Monaghan knowing their stuff, and the Division 3 conundrum were among the talking points this time around.

Read the analysis from Denis Walsh, Malachy Clerkin, Seán Moran and Gordon Manning below, and you can sign up to receive the Inside Gaelic Games newsletter straight to your inbox each Monday at the top of the page.

[ Dublin out to reclaim Leinster throne: Five things we learned from the GAA weekendOpens in new window ]

In case you missed the weekend’s football results, here’s how things panned out:

Leinster SFC semi-finals:

Dublin 0-20 Louth 0-10 (report)

Westmeath 2-21 Kildare 0-23; aet (report)

Ulster SFC semi-finals:

Monaghan 1-30 Derry 3-23; aet (report)

Armagh 3-33 Down 0-14 (report)

Paddy Andrews in the host seat tells us the draw will take place in about 20 minutes.

First, they’re going to chat through the weekend’s action. Andrews is joined by Donegal’s Patrick McBrearty and Meath’s Shane McEntee.

We’ll forgive them for the slight delay. Looks like we’re about to get this show on the road after a little musical interlude.

Five minutes until the draw gets under way.

For anyone just joining us, here’s what’s happening:

Draw details:

Eight provincial finalists to be drawn against eight top-ranked non-provincial finalists from the league

Open draw, with provincial finalists having home advantage

Draw to be live streamed on GAA+ and YouTube (can be viewed at the top of this page when the draw gets under way)

Teams:

Bowl 1 (Provincial finalists)

Galway, Roscommon, Dublin, Westmeath, Cork, Kerry, Armagh, Monaghan

Bowl 2 (League-ranked)

Donegal, Mayo, Meath, Louth, Derry, Tyrone, Cavan, Kildare*

*Tailteann Cup 2025 winners

The eight first-round games will be played over two weekends: May 23rd/24th and May 30th/31st.

The ties involving the Munster and Connacht finalists will be played on May 23rd/24th, as those provincial finals are both down for decision this Sunday (May 10th).

The games involving the Ulster and Leinster finalists will be played on May 30th/31st as those deciders will be played on May 17th.

Kildare are in the non-provincial finalists lot today having earned an automatic spot in the draw with their Tailteann Cup victory last season.

Kildare’s Kevin Feely lifts the Tailteann cup after last season's win over Limerick. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

The eight remaining counties are in the draw due to their ranking following this year’s National Football League.

At the end of the league, all the counties were ranked based on where they finished in their division, and in light of promotions/relegations.

Donegal's joint captains Michael Langan and Shane O'Donnell lift the Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Memorial Cup after their NFL Division 1 win over Kerry in March. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Of course, many of our provincial finalists rank highly in that regard, so they’ve been taken out of consideration and instead we get the eight top-ranked counties from the league that haven’t qualified for a provincial final.

They are: (overall end-of-league ranking)

Donegal (first), Mayo (third), Meath (seventh), Louth (11th), Derry (12th), Tyrone (13th), Cavan (14th), *Kildare (17th).

Eight of the counties involved in today’s draw are here by virtue of reaching their respective provincial finals.

They are:

Connacht – Galway & Roscommon

Leinster – Dublin & Westmeath

Munster – Cork & Kerry

Ulster – Armagh & Monaghan

Rory Beggan celebrates his free to seal Monaghan's win over Derry in Saturday's Ulster semi-final. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Afternoon all! Welcome along to The Irish Times blog for the first-round draw for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Sixteen teams are waiting to learn their opening-round Sam Maguire opponents, with eight ties to be set up.

The draw is due to get started at 1pm.

Draw details:

Eight provincial finalists to be drawn against eight top-ranked non-provincial finalists from the league

Open draw, with provincial finalists having home advantage

Draw to be live streamed on GAA+ and YouTube (can be viewed at the top of this page when the draw gets under way)

Teams:

Bowl 1 (Provincial finalists)

Galway, Roscommon, Dublin, Westmeath, Cork, Kerry, Armagh, Monaghan

Bowl 2 (League-ranked)

Donegal, Mayo, Meath, Louth, Derry, Tyrone, Cavan, Kildare*