Former RTÉ journalist Brendan O’Brien dies aged 82

Former RTÉ journalist Brendan O’Brien has died at the age of 82.

O’Brien reported on Northern Ireland as a current affairs reporter for RTÉ from 1974 to 2002 and made documentaries about the IRA. He later presented radio shows on Newstalk.

He won awards for investigative journalism, including European Journalist of the Year in 1998 and the Amnesty International Award in 2001, according to the O’Brien Press.

He is the author of The Story of Ireland, a children’s book; The Long War: The IRA and Sinn Féin; and an edition of A Short History of Ireland.

He lived in Wicklow with his family. According to RTÉ he is survived by his wife, five children and three grandchildren.