Grief, anger and lack of trust expressed in community meetings on Nature Restoration Plan

Vanishing nature: 'The emotional landscape was dominated by mourning ecological loss and fear for what lies ahead.'

People countrywide feel an “overwhelming sense of loss” at the disappearance of nature, according to a report for the Government.

They are also angry about inaction on crimes against nature and frustrated at what they consider “political timidness” and lack of leadership by regulatory authorities in upholding environmental standards and pursuing breaches.

Pollution of land and waterways, unwarranted tree-felling, illegal hedgerow removal, excessive use of weed and pest killers, overfishing and intensive agriculture are among the problems they raise most.

“Across every engagement, participants expressed strong distress over environmental decline, including sadness, anger, grief, fear, despair, guilt, frustration and worry,” notes the report by an independent committee.

“The emotional landscape was dominated by mourning ecological loss and fear for what lies ahead.”

The views were gathered by the committee at 11 “community conversations” – open gatherings held countrywide to help inform the development of the State’s first Nature Restoration Plan.

The plan is required under the Nature Restoration Law, which sets an EU-wide target of restoring 30 per cent of damaged and depleted countryside to health by 2030, rising to 90 per cent by 2050.

Across the European Union, 81 per cent of natural habitats are in poor condition, with deadly consequences for the wildlife, plants and pollinators they support. In the Republic, that proportion is 90 per cent.

An independent advisory committee comprising farmers, fishers, scientists, environmentalists, local authorities and the Environmental Protection Agency was appointed by the Minister for Heritage to make recommendations for the Nature Restoration Plan.

Its community conversations report just published records input from 536 people who met in community centres, marts, on outings and at special events for youth and the Traveller community.

An overwhelming majority of 88 per cent said the changes in nature were noticeable over the course of their lifetime. Where local conservation efforts were successful, the response was hugely positive, however.

“Community efforts, clean-ups, greenways, eco-schemes and rewilding, generated hope and pride,” the report notes. It also adds that there is wide backing for farmers to be paid fairly for adjusting agricultural practices to support nature. And the document also advises that the Nature Restoration Plan should show “clear, enforceable commitments, with visible accountability mechanisms”.

The report, together with findings from six “leaders forums” also convened by the independent advisory committee with representatives of industry, agriculture and state agencies, will form a final set of recommendations to Government.

The Department of Heritage said the work would be presented to the Minister on its conclusion, expected to be by the end of the month. ”

A draft Nature Restoration Plan will be drawn up and put to public consultation before the plan is finalised and submitted to the European Commission by September.