Met Éireann forecasts no sign of sunny weather over next ten days – but storm fears recede

There is no sign of a high-pressure weather system bringing sunny weather any time in the next ten days, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said conditions appear set to continue a pattern of rain and showers for the coming week.

Earlier this week there was some indication Thursday night could bring another storm with damaging levels of rainfall. However, while the evening and night are expected to be wet, meteorologist Matthew Martin said fears of more storm-like conditions are receding.

On the east coast of the United States transatlantic flights to New York and Boston airports remain severely affected by Storm Hernando which has brought unusually heavy snowstorms to the region.

Some 13 flights between Ireland and the US were cancelled on Monday and at least a further 10 have been cancelled so far on Tuesday.

For Irish travellers, the disruption hit hardest on routes to Boston, Newark, and JFK, leaving many stranded as they tried to find accommodation.

There are expected to be considerable knock-on delays today and in the days ahead as airlines struggle to deal with the backlog.

While indications are that Ireland’s weather will remain wet for the foreseeable future, Martin said the rain had returned to a more traditional approach, coming from the west and south.

Tuesday was expected to see outbreaks of rain develop across the west and southwest later this morning, gradually turning more persistent and spreading further inland this afternoon. It was expected to stay mostly dry further east, apart from the odd spot of drizzle with southerly breezes.

Temperatures will remain quite mild on Tuesday with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees across the island.

The weekend is expected to see highs of between six to ten degrees on Friday, with bright and dry conditions in the morning, before rain returns in the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to feature more rain with temperatures ranging from seven to ten degrees.

