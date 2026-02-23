Dublin airport flights cancelled as snow storm hits east coast of the US

Dublin Airport has advised passengers travelling to the east coast of the US to check with their airlines before heading to the airport if they are flying in the coming days. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Thirteen flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled because of bad weather on the east coast of the United States.

Seven outbound and six inbound flights are affected because of Storm Hernando, a snow storm covering a large area from New England to Philadelphia. In some places up to a metre of snow has accumulated.

The cancelled outbound flights are the Delta Airlines 10.45am to New York JFK and Aer Lingus’s 11.15am and 4.40pm flights to the same airport. The 9.30 United Airlines flight to Newark, New Jersey is cancelled, as are the 11.30am Delta Air Lines and the Aer Lingus 11.40am and 4.45pm flights to Boston.

Two flights each from JFK, Newark and Boston due to arrive into Dublin Airport have been cancelled. In addition, the 2.45pm flight from Shannon to Boston has been cancelled.

Dublin Airport has advised passengers travelling to the east coast of the US to check with their airlines before heading to the airport if they are flying in the coming days.