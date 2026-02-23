More rain and unsettled weather predicted for week ahead

A person under an umbrella crosses Sean O'Casey Bridge in the rain in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

More rain and unsettled weather is predicted for the week ahead, with it due to become cooler later in the week.

Met Éireann said Monday will be mostly cloudy, with rain spreading from the west into the afternoon. Some heavier bursts of rain are possible, while highest temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 13 degrees.

The clouds are due to stay on Tuesday, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle that will be heaviest and most persistent in western and southern coastal counties.

The forecaster said there could be a fair amount of dry weather across parts of the midlands, east and north. Temperatures will echo Monday’s, with moderate winds that are strong at times near coasts.

Wednesday is expected to bring a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers, including some heavy, thundery downpours and possible hail. The showers will gradually subside on Wednesday night to allow for some dry breaks. Daytime temperatures could reach 11 to 14 degrees.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest Thursday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending from the Atlantic and becoming widespread. Top temperatures are predicted to be between 10 and 13 degrees.

Friday and next weekend look set to remain “changeable and unsettled” but with cooler temperatures returning to near normal for this time of year, the forecaster said.