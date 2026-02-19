How to help hedgehogs: Researchers outline ‘simple steps’ in effort to save species

Help a hedgehog: Leaving some garden areas 'a little wild' and avoiding slug pellets are among the changes people can make. Photograph: Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty

Researchers at University of Galway have called on members of the public to give their support and take “simple steps” to help as part of a new initiative to save Ireland’s hedgehogs.

The initiative, called Hedgehog Conservation Ireland, aims to develop a nationwide conservation strategy to protect the much-loved animals.

Hedgehog numbers have plummeted across western Europe, and the species is now listed as “near threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Populations are estimated to have fallen by 16-33 per cent across their range due to habitat loss, road traffic and pesticides.

Long-term monitoring in Britain shows declines of up to 75 per cent in some rural areas, although urban populations appear more stable, highlighting the critical role that gardens, parks and other managed green spaces play in hedgehog survival.

University of Galway researchers are now working with wildlife rescuers and community supporters to stop population declines and ensure hedgehogs can thrive across Ireland.

Since 2021, the Irish Hedgehog Survey has collected more than 10,000 records from the public, helping researchers to track population trends and understand where hedgehogs live.

“The Irish public clearly love hedgehogs and want to support them, and I encourage everyone to sign up as a hedgehog helper to learn how they can make a difference at home, at work, or at school,” Elaine O’Riordan, a researcher with University of Galway’s school of natural sciences and lead of the Irish Hedgehog Survey, said.

“Everyone can help by taking simple steps to make their garden hedgehog-friendly. For example, leave some areas a little wild, create a small hole in your fence to let hedgehogs pass through, avoid using slug pellets and cover open drains,” she said.

Dr Sophie Lund Rasmussen, of WildCRU at the University of Oxford, said that despite the declining population of hedgehogs across Europe, “the good news is that there is still time to make amends”.

“If we work together to monitor the population and provide accessible, hedgehog-friendly gardens, we can save the hedgehogs,” she said.