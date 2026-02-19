Environment

How to help hedgehogs: Researchers outline ‘simple steps’ in effort to save species

Populations under pressure across Europe due to traffic, habitat loss and pesticide use

Help a hedgehog: Leaving some garden areas 'a little wild' and avoiding slug pellets are among the changes people can make. Photograph: Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty
Help a hedgehog: Leaving some garden areas 'a little wild' and avoiding slug pellets are among the changes people can make. Photograph: Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty
Jade Wilson
Thu Feb 19 2026 - 16:492 MIN READ

Researchers at University of Galway have called on members of the public to give their support and take “simple steps” to help as part of a new initiative to save Ireland’s hedgehogs.

The initiative, called Hedgehog Conservation Ireland, aims to develop a nationwide conservation strategy to protect the much-loved animals.

Hedgehog numbers have plummeted across western Europe, and the species is now listed as “near threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Populations are estimated to have fallen by 16-33 per cent across their range due to habitat loss, road traffic and pesticides.

READ MORE

Conor Murray: Jack Crowley’s seven minutes off the bench won it for Ireland – now England await

Live: Britain’s former prince Andrew arrested; fine art van spotted as police search Windsor property

England v Ireland teams: Sam Prendergast dropped from matchday squad – as it happened

US firms Apple, Microsoft and Eli Lilly paid almost 50% of State’s corporate tax in 2024

Long-term monitoring in Britain shows declines of up to 75 per cent in some rural areas, although urban populations appear more stable, highlighting the critical role that gardens, parks and other managed green spaces play in hedgehog survival.

The plight of Irish hedgehogs is a cause for concern. It’s been years since I’ve seen one ]

University of Galway researchers are now working with wildlife rescuers and community supporters to stop population declines and ensure hedgehogs can thrive across Ireland.

Since 2021, the Irish Hedgehog Survey has collected more than 10,000 records from the public, helping researchers to track population trends and understand where hedgehogs live.

“The Irish public clearly love hedgehogs and want to support them, and I encourage everyone to sign up as a hedgehog helper to learn how they can make a difference at home, at work, or at school,” Elaine O’Riordan, a researcher with University of Galway’s school of natural sciences and lead of the Irish Hedgehog Survey, said.

Robotic lawnmowers among causes of 30% hedgehog decline ]

“Everyone can help by taking simple steps to make their garden hedgehog-friendly. For example, leave some areas a little wild, create a small hole in your fence to let hedgehogs pass through, avoid using slug pellets and cover open drains,” she said.

Dr Sophie Lund Rasmussen, of WildCRU at the University of Oxford, said that despite the declining population of hedgehogs across Europe, “the good news is that there is still time to make amends”.

“If we work together to monitor the population and provide accessible, hedgehog-friendly gardens, we can save the hedgehogs,” she said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times