Storm Chandra: Weather warnings in force across Ireland as Met Éireann forecasts gusts of up to 112km/h

Main Points

Nationwide status yellow wind warnings are in force as Storm Chandra hits Ireland.

Met Éireann is forecasting powerful gusts of up to 112km/h in parts of Ireland.

“Winds associated with Storm Chandra will be very strong and gusty particularly on coasts and in exposed areas,” Met Éireann said.

Road users have been warned of localised flooding, fallen branches and trees and loose debris.

Wave overtopping is possible in coastal and river areas.

Meteorologist Rebecca Cantwell said more rain falling on saturated ground meant that flooding is expected.

The UK Met Office said Storm Chandra will bring “very strong winds” to Northern Ireland and warned of likely cancellations on road, rail, air and ferry services.

This storm has the potential to damage buildings, with flying roof tiles and other debris posing a danger to life, it said.

In Northern Ireland, an amber wind warning is in place for counties Antrim, Down and Derry as “very strong winds” from Storm Chandra bring “potential for damage and disruption”.

The entirety of the North is also under a yellow wind and rain warning.

The UK Met Office advised the public to expect longer journey times and likely cancellations on road, rail, air and ferry services.

It said there is a “good chance that power cuts may occur” which could affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Forecasters also warned that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads, with outbreaks of rain spreading across Northern Ireland on Tuesday, potentially even falling as snow for a time on the highest ground.

A status yellow wind warning covering the entire country came into effect at 3am and lasts until 11pm on Tuesday as Storm Chandra hits Ireland.

These winds could potentially cause fallen trees and loose debris, hazardous travel conditions, and wave overtopping in coastal and river areas.

Meanwhile, a status yellow rain warning has been issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

Met Éireann warned that bands of rain associated with Storm Chandra will be heavy and persistent in these counties, with rain falling on already saturated ground.

This could lead to possible localised flooding and river flooding.