National League: Counties urged to alert Croke Park if fixtures in doubt due to rain

The GAA remains hopeful all 31 matches will go ahead this weekend. File image. Photograph: INPHO

GAA fixture-makers have urged counties to make contact immediately should there be any doubts about the playability of pitches before this weekend’s 31 scheduled National League games.

After Storm Chandra swept across the country, and given the persistent rainfall of recent days, there is concern some pitches could be unplayable for the upcoming second round of league matches.

The GAA remains hopeful all matches will go ahead, but one hurling fixture has already been moved, with Antrim’s home Division 1B match against Clare on Sunday switched from Dunloy to Ruairí Óg Cushendall.

And in a circular to counties, the Central Competitions Control Committee has requested county officers not to delay in alerting Croke Park to any possible issues in relation to the status of pitches.

Counties have also been requested to have alternative pitches on standby, where possible.

Regulations state that when games are postponed they will be refixed for the next available date. In the case of the 13 scheduled Saturday night games this weekend, that would mean refixing any postponements to Sunday.

“If the home county has any doubt about the playability of the pitch, we have asked them to let us know immediately,” a GAA spokesman said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days, but hopefully all games will proceed as planned.”

The Division Four National Football League fixture between Waterford and Longford, scheduled for Fraher Field in Dungarvan last Saturday, was postponed on the morning of the match after a pitch inspection.

For any football matches postponed on the opening two rounds of the league season, there is a “free weekend” on February 7th-8th when only hurling matches are scheduled. There is also a second hurling-only weekend pencilled in for March 7th-8th, so there is some degree of flexibility for matches to be rearranged.

February 14-15th and March 14th-15th are football-only weekends, so there would be scope on those dates to accommodate any postponed hurling matches as well.

There is also an extra week between the end of the National Football League and the start of the provincial football championships this year.

One of the criticisms of the split-season has been the condensed nature of the fixture schedule and over the last three years the four divisional league finals have taken place just one week before the provincial championships started.

Mayo won the Division One title in 2023, but the following weekend they succumbed to Roscommon in the first round of the Connacht SFC.

Donegal were on course for a league final last term, but with that fixture due to take place the weekend before the county’s Ulster SFC preliminary round clash against Derry, the Tír Chonaill men appeared to slip down through the gears in the latter rounds to avoid appearing in that Division One decider.

The football league finals are fixed for the weekend of March 28th-29th this year, with the provincial championships scheduled to throw in a fortnight later. The hurling finals will be played on the weekend of April 4th-5th, with a two-week window to the start of the Leinster and Munster championships.