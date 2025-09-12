Surge in Irish corncrake numbers and in breeding territories, survey shows

The 2025 survey shows an increase in the national corncrake population by 48 birds. Photograph: NPWS

Irish corncrake numbers have increased by a fifth, while breeding territories for the endangered bird have increased substantially, the latest national survey shows.

The corncrake is now being found away from traditional breeding areas in the north and west of Ireland, extending to Kerry, Cork and Waterford, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has found.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed data published on Friday showing efforts to increase corncrake populations are having a significant impact, though the species remains vulnerable and at risk.

The 2025 survey shows an increase in the national corncrake population by 48 birds, a 20 per cent increase on 2024. The numbers of corncrake territories recorded in the core breeding areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway have increased by 70 per cent on 2018 baseline figures.

Almost 1,500 hectares of land is now being managed by 250 farmers and landowners to conserve the corncrake.

“It’s wonderful to see these impressive results which are the direct result of positive collaboration between farmers, landowners and NPWS-led corncrake conservation projects,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

The EU-supported Corncrake/Traonach LIFE project was proving to be a notable success, he said. “The NPWS is committed to ensuring this work continues as it has become a model for community-focused nature conservation.”

Corncrakes are shy and secretive farmland birds. Their distinctive call is a feature in some parts of the north and west coasts of Ireland, but was once widespread across the countryside. The species is red-listed as a conservation concern in Ireland.

A corncrake captured during the annual survey of its numbers. Photograph NPWS

Since 2021 conservation measures involve proactive planning with farmers in the main breeding areas, as well as reactive measures where birds establish in new locations.

Creation of large patches of nettles or crops for them to hide in and delaying grass mowing into mid-August enable them to raise broods of chicks in safety.

Studies show mowing fields from the “centre-out” rather than from the “outside-in” can reduce chick mortality by up to 60 per cent. Use of “flushing bars” attached to mowers to scare birds out of the way has been effective.

Ciaran Reaney, who co-ordinates the survey, said: “The impressive increase of bird numbers this year has been mirrored across much of Europe but the 20 per cent increase in Ireland is still very remarkable.

“The birds obviously have had excellent successive breeding seasons owing to the huge effort to improve habitat for them and the good conditions for migration this spring was no doubt helpful too,” he said.

“Witnessing a 50 per cent increase in the population of a species over a five-year period is simply astounding,” said Dr John Carey, who manages the Corncrake LIFE project. “We have to remember that these birds were on the fast track to local extinction in Ireland and are still absent from around 90 per cent of their former range.”

Ireland was at the vanguard of corncrake conservation in Europe and hitting the mark on every aspect of it, from habitat management through to research, he said.