Last summer, while walking along small roads from the townland of Annagap to Annascaul lake on the Dingle peninsula, I visited the resting place of Tom Crean (1877-1938). The legendary Irish explorer was buried in Ballynacourty, a small roadside graveyard across the hill from his home in Gortacurraun. Enclosed by a rubble stone wall overlooking the Annagap river, this ancient rectangular patch of sacred ground dates back at least 250 years; the oldest grave I could find belonged to a man who died in 1775.

Although far from untouched – the reason most visitors come here is etched in the well-worn main path leading to Crean’s grave – parts of Ballynacourty remain blissfully neglected, unseen and unnoticed. These wild patches, like miniature nature reserves, teem with life, from weathered, twisted ferns thriving in the sodden conditions to layers of lichen clinging to tree branches and old gravestones like thick beards.

In villages, towns, cities and rural areas all over Ireland, cemeteries, graveyards and churchyard grounds have the potential to offer something distinct and unique: a forgotten oasis of wilderness where wild creatures can eat, hide, breed and shelter in peace. Some are ancient and old, their soils home to a remarkable genetic bank of wild grasses and flowers that will, once again, emerge when conditions are right. All they need is a light hand.

In the diocese of Killaloe, the church grounds in the parishes of Inagh, Clarecastle, and Kilkee have been revived with life and colour, all due to a single decision: last year, volunteers simply stopped mowing the grass. Within a couple of weeks, the common spotted orchid appeared, along with the delicate pink petals of the cuckoo’s flower and the vibrant, creamy clusters of yarrow. In Inagh, the rare adder’s tongue – a small, unusual species – appeared. The seeds had always been there, underneath the surface, just waiting for the chance to grow. And with them, butterflies, bees, bats, birds and small mammals will follow.

The Clare church’s Return to Nature project was the idea of Barry O’Loughlin, Clare County Council’s nature officer, in response to the Irish Bishops Conference directive for all dioceses and parishes in Ireland to return 30 per cent of church grounds to nature by 2030, ensure they will be “enjoyed in perpetuity by the whole community”. Inspired by Pope Francis’s 2015 letter Laudato si’, which calls for environmental stewardship amid human-made threats like pollution, climate change and habitat destruction, the bishops have encouraged the public to help transform church grounds into sanctuaries for nature.

This follows similar initiatives in the UK, such as the Living Churchyards voluntary project in southwest England; the Wilder Churches scheme in the diocese of Bath and Wells, which collaborates with local wildlife trusts; A Rocha UK, a Christian conservation charity that rewards churches for taking action for nature and climate; and the Churches Count on Nature annual wildlife survey, which tracks and records nature. In one churchyard in the southwest, a single patch of grass was found to host 100 plant species, including the rare bee orchid.

Having just taken up his new role, O’Loughlin saw the potential to develop something across Clare. He approached the Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monaghan, and Jane Mellett of the Laudato Si’ working group and proposed simple, practical actions for nature. He offered to work directly with parish priests and community volunteers, providing hands-on training and guidance.

Ten churches joined in, and public money was allocated from the National Parks & Wildlife Service. Local groups, including men’s sheds, nature charities, tidy towns committees, local farms and schools, rallied behind the effort. The mission was clear: restore life to these sacred spaces dedicated to the dead.

At the outset, O’Loughlin found neatly manicured lawns. He would soon help to transform them into wildflower meadows. By mid-May last year, signs were placed to inform locals and visitors that the grass would be left to grow. To maintain a cared-for appearance, the edges were carefully trimmed, and some communities even mowed the shape of a cross. The cut grass was permanently removed to keep nutrient levels low, ensuring the soil favoured native wildflowers. No new seeds were sown – the goal was simply to create the right conditions for dormant wild seeds to awaken. And it worked.

McLoughlin imported bat roost boxes from France and installed them in church buildings; one in Inagh church even revealed a maternity roost of brown long-eared bats. The eaves were inspected for swift nests, and swift boxes were installed where needed. Conservation officers gave guidance on protected structures. Beyond the churchyards, eleven local farmers with adjoining land agreed to install barn owl boxes in their sheds. These will be monitored in June to see if the owls have moved in and bred.

To McLoughlin, churchyards, like GAA pitches and schools, serve as focal points for communities where conservation efforts are visible and impactful. Inspired by Clare’s success, seven other county councils (Wexford, Limerick, Dublin, Cork, Mayo, Leitrim and Louth) have recently announced plans to launch their own Return to Nature churchyard projects.

For those without a garden of their own, these projects offer a chance to get involved in creating wild spaces. A graveyard filled with life is a fitting way to remember those who’ve gone before us.