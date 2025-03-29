Who’s been gnawing on my door?

This seems like a very large hole for a rat seeking shelter: teeth as large as a terrier’s! I see no evidence in the shed and the dog is quite uninterested. What do you think? Camilla McCormick, Dromard, Co Sligo

I think your dog is not a Jack Russell anyway as these are great rat catchers. Rats’ incisor teeth have open roots and continue to grow throughout their life. So rats must do a lot of gnawing to keep their teeth from growing through their lips. This damage was not done in one fell swoop but rather on many visitations. Rats are creatures of habit, and a tooth-paring gnaw at the shed door may be part of its nightly peregrinations. You could try nailing a board over the hole.

Grey wagtail. Photograph supplied by Thomas Traynor

Is this bird a wagtail? I see it along the Dodder, but the kingfisher is the Dodder bird that gets all the attention. Thomas Traynor, Dublin

This bird is called the grey wagtail – not the yellow wagtail as one would think because that name is already taken by another wagtail, a rare migrant here but native to mainland Europe. Our grey wagtail, with its colourful yellow underparts, is an acrobatic aerial feeder on aquatic flying insects. Robert O’Leary features it, among others, in his recent book, Wild Waterways.

Collared earthstar. Photograph supplied by Sheila Cleary

I recently found this in my garden. It was in a flower bed, under cover of bushes that I was cutting back. There were four of them, from closed to fully open. What is it? Sheila Cleary, Glencormac, Co Wicklow

This is a fungus that grows among leaf litter called the collared earthstar – now Geastrum michelianum, formerly G triplex. At first it is a small round ball, but it later splits open, revealing an inner spherical spore sac with a mouth at the top. Raindrops falling on this will cause the spores to be ejected through the mouth when they are ripe.

Nest of house martins. Photograph supplied by Grace

We had what we thought were swallows nesting directly under the hub of roof along the wall of our new-build house last year. How can we encourage them to use our sheds and trees and leave our house alone? Grace

These are the nests of house martins, which only build nests under the eaves of houses. It is swallows that go into sheds, and neither species will use trees. If you feel their droppings are a problem they are easily hosed off or caught on a small wooden shelf that can be affixed a few feet below the nesting area above windows or doors. House martins are fully protected by Irish and EU law and it is an offence to damage or destroy their nests. Populations of these gorgeous long-distance migrants are rapidly declining and they need all the help they can get. They do us a great deal of good as they are excellent at hoovering up mosquitos, midges and so on. You have a great opportunity to improve the biodiversity of your area, which is better for us all and will help a species in trouble globally.

Sparrowhawk. Photograph supplied by Olive Kehoe

Our garage roof has been a popular improvised bird bath for all species over the past few years, with bird watching a popular indoors pursuit, enjoyed by all the family. We recently saw a sparrowhawk eating a pigeon, looking up and around after each peck. It’s a leafy area with lots of bird life, beside the Botanic Gardens. Olive Kehoe, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Sparrowhawks are the most common urban birds of prey. This one is making sure no one dares to swipe its meal.

Please submit your nature query, observation, or photo, with a location, via irishtimes.com/eyeonnature or by email to weekend@irishtimes.com