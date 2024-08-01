Temperatures set to drop after yesterday’s high of 24 degrees

Temperatures are set to drop over the next few days after Wednesday recorded the hottest day of July.

Met Éireann said the provisional highest temperature was 24.1 degrees, which was recorded in stations in Moore Park, Co Cork. Elsewhere, a temperature of 24 degrees was recorded in Oak Park, Co Carlow.

Temperatures on Wednesday fell short of the hottest day of the year so far, when 26.6 degrees were recorded on June 24th. Temperatures also reached 24.6 degrees on May 20th.

The weather is set to return to more normal levels over the coming days. Thursday will start off mostly cloudy with a few showers and some mist patches. It will brighten through the morning with sunny spells developing.

Through the afternoon, cloud will increase from the west with patchy light rain and drizzle developing along the west coast in the evening. It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Cloud and showery rain will move in from the west during Thursday night but it will stay dry in the east. It will be mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees, with a light to moderate southerly wind.

It will be cloudy and wet on Friday as spells of rain move eastwards across the country. Drier and clearer conditions will extend from the west during the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees, and it will be warmest in the east.

Weather over the bank holiday weekend and into the early days of next week is set to be unsettled with spells of rain and showers due to the emergence of low pressure.