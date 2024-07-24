New national water action plan to curb pollution and flooding approved by Cabinet

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan said the measures will improve water quality. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A new national water action plan to tackle worsening pollution in rivers and lakes, curb increased flooding and scale up nature restoration has been approved by the Cabinet.

The plan, signed off on Wednesday, replaces the past approach of adopting river basin management plans. The last plan (for 2018-2021) saw a decline in 428 out of 726 water bodies initially designated for improvement.

The new approach will have significant implications for farmers and landowners as it will allow for revisions to the controversial 1945 Arterial Drainage Act, which will “change the approach to flood management” to ensure land change is compliant with the EU water framework directive (WFD). This is likely to restrict extensive drainage works.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan said: “We’re serious about tackling flooding, restoring nature and improving water quality, that’s why it’s so important to review this out-of-date legislation and make it fit for the 21st century. It’s a hard won Green measure and I’m proud that Government has supported its inclusion in the new water action plan.”

The plan aims to let rivers run free, while restoring their natural ecosystem functions and scaling up nearby water infrastructure investment – notably wastewater treatment plants built by Uisce Éireann. It will also include removal of river-blocks preventing salmon and lamprey swimming upstream to spawn. The changes, according to a briefing document, will be backed by new governance structures involving farmers, communities, NGOs and industry.

The agri sustainability support and advice programme, known as ASSAP, and local authority-level water programme (LAWPRO) is to be extended, and the EPA will publish an annual progress report on enhancing water status. Local authorities are get more than 60 new enforcement staff to conduct 4,500 farm inspections annually.

The plan sets out a roadmap to restore 300 of Ireland’s water bodies to “good status” or better, and to protect against further deterioration up to 2027. It will require 46 catchment management work plans to be adopted, embracing major rivers, lakes and coasts.

On nitrates, it will include tighter controls on the timing and methods of fertiliser application and reduce amounts that can be spread on grassland. There will be a requirement to reduce “the maximum derogation stocking rate on farms where water quality is at risk” – ie curb livestock numbers.

The new EU nature restoration law allows for restoration of natural flood plains – “the lateral flow of rivers” – as a key way to build climate resilience.

The plan is due to be published in September along with supporting legislation.