Swimmers told to avoid South Dublin bathing spot after water sampling

Swimmers are being advised to avoid a popular bathing spot in South Dublin for the next two days.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council issued a continual do not swim advisory for Blackrock Seafront on Monday morning.

In a statement the council said they are advising members of the public not to swim there following results from a water sample taken on July 10th after a “period of heavy rainfall”.

The notice is in place until Wednesday.

The official bathing season runs from June 1st to September 15th annually.

Further bathing water sampling is to be carried out on Tuesday at Killiney, Seapoint, Whiterock, Forty Foot, Sandycove, Blackrock Baths Shore, Dún Laoghaire Baths, Collemore Harbour and Corbawn Strand. Sample results on July 8th showed water quality was excellent at all these locations.

Other popular beaches along the east coast with excellent water quality results so far include Dollymount Strand, North Bull Wall, Half Moon, Shelley Banks, South of Bray Harbour, The Cove Greystones, Sutton, Bray South Promenade, Claremont Beach, Portmarnock, Skerries and Rush.

The council added that throughout the season water quality is regularly monitored at designated bathing sites.

Water is tested for two types of indicator bacteria, e-coli and intestinal enterococci. Results are graded as excellent, good, sufficient and poor.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) beaches website has reported swimming restrictions at Sandymount Strand, Merrion Strand, Balbriggan’s Front Strand Beach and Loughshinny Beach. There are also other swimming restrictions at five locations countrywide.