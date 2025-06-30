Ireland weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers this week

As much of Europe bakes in extreme heat, Ireland will have to make do with sunny spells and scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

Following a high of 25.1 degrees recorded in Phoenix Park in Dublin on Sunday, temperatures look set to decline slightly this week.

Despite Monday morning’s sunny conditions, particularly in the east, the day is set to be mostly cloudy overall, with outbreaks of rain extending eastward which will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and north.

Highs of 19 to 23 degrees are expected with conditions turning drier and brighter on Monday evening.

READ MORE

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells as well as scattered showers in the afternoon, some of which may turn heavy, particularly in the south, according to the forecaster.

A fall to highs of 15 to 19 degrees is anticipated.

Wednesday and Thursday will see further sunny spells and scattered showers with more frequent showers expected to move into Atlantic coasts through Wednesday night.

Some showers will turn heavy on Thursday, particularly in the north, but will become more isolated in the evening.

Highs of 20 degrees are expected in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday is set to be mostly cloudy, turning breezy with outbreaks of rain from the west while highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are expected.

Further outbreaks of rain are expected during the weekend, possibly turning drier later on Sunday, Met Éireann said.

Amid very high ultraviolet levels in Ireland during periods of clear skies and extreme UV levels in popular holiday destinations abroad, extra protection is required.

Alongside the essentials – including SPF, hats, and clothing to cover the skin – the HSE recommends seeking shade or avoiding being outside entirely over midday hours during UV levels of eight and above.

Elsewhere, parts of England, including London, are entering a fourth day of a heatwave, with highs of 34 degrees expected on Monday, which is expected to be one of the hottest June days on record.

Major heatwaves across southern Europe have pushed temperatures above 40 degrees in countries including Italy, Spain and Greece, as local authorities issued fresh warnings over the risk of wildfires.

Experts link the rising frequency and intensity of these heatwaves to climate change, warning that such extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common across Europe’s southern region.

Severe heat was recorded in Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal before the weekend, with locals and tourists alike taking shelter from the sweltering conditions.

Two-thirds of Portugal were on high alert on Sunday over extreme heat and wildfires, with temperatures expected to top 42 degrees in Lisbon.

In Italy, a few regions – Lazio, Tuscany, Calabria, Puglia and Umbria – were planning to ban some outdoor work activities during the hottest hours of the day in response to the record high temperatures. Italian trade unions pushed the government to expand such measures at a national level.

On Sunday, the Italian health ministry placed 21 out of 27 monitored cities under its highest heat alert, including top holiday destinations like Rome, Milan and Naples.

In Rome, tourists tried to seek shade near popular spots like the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain, using umbrellas and drinking from public water fountains to stay cool.

Similar scenes were reported in Milan and Naples, where street vendors sold lemonade to tourists and residents to offer some refreshment from the heat.

Greece was again on high wildfire alert because of extreme weather, with the first summer heat wave expected to continue throughout the weekend.

A large wildfire broke out south of Athens on Thursday, forcing evacuations and road closures near the ancient Temple of Poseidon. Strong winds spread the flames, damaging homes and sending smoke across the sky.

Experts warned that intense heat can affect daily life, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children.

Local authorities advised against physical activity during the hottest hours of the day, and recommended drinking plenty of fluids.

A Lancet Public Health study published last year highlighted the increasing risk of heat-related deaths because of climate change. The study predicted that heat-related deaths could more than quadruple by mid-century under current climate policies.

While more people die from cold than heat, the study stressed that rising temperatures will offset the benefits of milder winters, leading to a significant net increase in heat-related mortality.

Are you sweltering in continental Europe? How are you coping with the extreme heat? Tell us in the form below