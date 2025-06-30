British police open investigation into Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury on Saturday

Mo Chara of Kneecap performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset on Saturday. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A criminal investigation has been launched by British police into the performance by Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap at Glastonbury music festival over the weekend.

The police are also investigating footage from punk duo Bob Vylan’s performance at the English music festival.

A senior detective has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement that they “had received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling.

READ MORE

“There is absolutely no place in society for hate,” they said.

“We hope the work we have carried out, and are continuing to carry out, reassures the public how seriously we are treating Saturday’s events.”

The Belfast rap group led Glastonbury crowds in chants of “f**k Keir Starmer” during their set at the festival on Saturday.

Bob Vylan performed on the West Holts Stage before Kneecap and led the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF”.

It has not been specified which part of either groups’ sets will be subject to the criminal investigation.

One member of Kneecap, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, appeared before a London court earlier this month on a terror charge.

Charged under the name Liam O’Hanna, he is accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hizbullah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London on November 21st, 2024.

He was released on unconditional bail.

The 27-year-old, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was accompanied at his appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by band members Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh) on June 18th.