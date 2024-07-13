Weekend of largely warm and sunny weather to give way to rain next week

While mild or rather warm sunny spells will gradually develop on Saturday, well scattered showers will also be in the mix. Photograph: Tom Honan

A weekend of largely warm and sunny weather is due to give way to more unsettled conditions next week, with frequent and sometimes heavy showers of rain forecast by Met Éireann.

While mild or rather warm sunny spells will gradually develop on Saturday, well scattered showers will also be in the mix with the odd heavy shower later across the midlands and the east. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees are forecast.

Localised heavy showers are due to sink in southwards overnight. It is expected to be misty in places later too, in light variable breezes with lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

Sunday will see highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees. It will be a sunny day but scattered showers are expected across the southern half of the country.

It will turn cloudy in the south early on in the night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle over much of Munster and south Leinster by morning. It will remain drier over the northern half of the country with some clear spells, a few mist or fog patches and isolated showers with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

It is due to be cloudy on Monday with showery outbreaks of rain spreading across the country from the south, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times. Some bright or sunny spells will develop with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly dry with rain and cloud moving eastward to clear spells and just a few isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees are forecast in a light west to northwest wind.

Some well scattered showers will move in from the west on Tuesday and will spread across the country through the day. After a mostly cloudy start, sunny spells will develop through the day with highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate westerly wind.

It will become drier on Tuesday night with clear spells as showers are forecast to largely die out overnight. Cloud and rain will develop in parts of the west and southwest towards morning with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Wednesday looks set to be a wet and windy day with heavy rain spreading north-eastward across the country and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate, occasionally fresh southerly wind.