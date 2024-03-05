Irish hedgerows face ‘wide-scale’ threat after outbreaks of fireblight disease

Seventeen outbreaks of a bacterial disease known as fireblight, which threatens native hedgerows – particularly hawthorn, have been detected across 11 counties over the past year, the Department of Agriculture has said.

Fireblight may result in removal of Ireland’s emblematic hawthorn hedgerows if allowed to spread, according to environmental groups. Its other common host trees include apple, pear, rowan and cotoneaster.

Hedgerows Ireland, An Taisce and the Environmental Pillar have called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to take decisive action to reduce fireblight risk, including halting the importation of hawthorn plants.

“We are asking the public to sign our open letter to advocate for urgent Government action on this issue,” said Mark McDowell of Hedgerows Ireland.

Symptoms include withering of shoots and leaves and “bacterial ooze”. There are no treatments, so the only way to halt its spread is by burning or destroying infected trees. It is known to enter the country through latent infections on imported plants and is suited to Ireland’s temperate climate. The disease has previously resulted in the removal of more than 800km of hedgerows in Germany.

“Hedgerows provide the necessities of life for so many of our native birds, insects, mammals and plants, which bring so much joy to our lives. Yet we risk losing it all through the unnecessary importation of infected plants,” Mr McDowell added.

“The implications of an outbreak of fireblight in the Irish countryside [are] unthinkable,” said Dr Elaine McGoff, head of advocacy with An Taisce. “We’re in the midst of a biodiversity crisis, and our remaining hedgerows are a lifeline for nature. The ill-advised importation of hawthorn could ultimately lead to the wide-scale loss of valuable hedging throughout the land... with knock-on impacts for water quality. Have we learned no lessons from Ash Dieback?”