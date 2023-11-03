Wildlife, lighthouses and boats: The winning images in this year’s Love Your Coast photography competition

“I watched the whale feeding the day before from land. The next day, I was lucky enough to get out on a rib with Brendan and Marcus from IWDG. We first encountered two huge Basking Sharks when they came over to our boat. After that, we found the humpback whale feeding in the bay with a handful of Minke whales and lots of common dolphins. Many birds feed in the bay, including Kittiwakes, which are seen in the image, along with puffins, guillemots and razorbills.”
Other categories included Coastal Landscape, Coastal Heritage, People and the Coast, Underwater and Protectors of the Coast, entries for all which can be found below.
The judging panel for the competition was made up by Mark Carmondy, a lifelong nature enthusiast with a PhD in biochemistry, award-winning nature photographer and author Tine Claffey, visual media manager for the Irish Examiner/The Echo Jim Coughlan, Clean Coasts’ coastal communities manager Sinead McCoy, assistant principal in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Conall O’Connor, wildlife writer, photographer and broadcaster Jim Wilson and commercial photographer Naoise Culhane.
To find out more about the competition and its organisers, Clean Coast, visit cleancoasts.org.