Hunting of four types of wild bird outlawed as conservationists seek further bans

The Scaup, Goldeneye, Pochard and Pintail duck species can no longer be legally hunted in Ireland due to their significant population declines, with further consideration now being given to five other species.

However, BirdWatch Ireland criticised the move for not going far enough, insisting the Shoveler and Golden Plover should also be ruled off-limits to hunters.

A review of 21 species was undertaken by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) including 15 that were listed as “Red” or “Amber” in Birdwatch Ireland’s Birds of Conservation Concern Ireland report and 14 that are the subject of “national-level concern”.

The removal of the four species from the Open Seasons Order (OSO), which governs permissible hunting, marks just the second time in 30 years such a move has been taken, following the Curlew in 2012.

“While this announcement is a significant step forward for the protection of wild birds, I would stress that this is just the starting point of a process of change as to how the Open Season Order can work better for the conservation of birds in Ireland,” said Minister of State for heritage Malcolm Noonan.

He said he would strengthen the evidence base for decision-making around the OSO and prioritise the collection of biological and hunting data for five more key species – the red grouse, golden plover, common snipe, jack snipe and woodcock.

Details around the establishment of a Sustainable Hunting of Wild Birds Stakeholder Forum will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Furthermore, I fully recognise that the threats and pressures affecting these precious species go further than hunting,” Mr Noonan said.

“Habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation are also significant problems and I intend to work with my colleagues across Government to progress measures that will support the necessary changes.”

New amendments to the OSO were announced on Thursday and take effect immediately this month. Overseen by the NPWS, the order covers hunting activity until the end of January.

While the removal of the four species was welcomed by Birdwatch Ireland, it criticised the process for failing to protect other species under threat.

“No rationale has been provided as to why (the Shoveler and Golden Plover) remain on the list. The information provided announcing the decision is inadequate and lacking detail,” it said in a rebuke of the NPWS decision.

“The most severe impacts to waterbirds and wading birds that are on the Open Seasons Order relate to habitat loss and degradation, pollution, disturbance and climate change. However, every pressure and threat must be addressed considering the dire conservation status of many of the species that are huntable in Ireland.”

Earlier this year, the organisation called for six of 21 species to be protected from hunting and sought further analysis of how best to proceed in relation to nine of the others.

Since 2019, the EU Birds Directive requires all member states to ensure the hunting of wild birds was sustainable.

Earlier this year external analysis and a public consultation was conducted on a review by a NPWS working group.

The NPWS is also undertaking ongoing monitoring and other conservation measures to support wild birds and their habitats, it said.