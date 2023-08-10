Corncrake numbers rising in Ireland

The latest data shows an overall increase of 35 per cent in the population of corncrakes in Ireland over the past five years. Photograph: Andy Hay/RSPB/PA Wire

Ireland’s population of endangered corncrakes has risen by more than a third in recent years, according to the latest figures, which show the number of breeding territories this year surpassed 200 for the first time in a decade.

The apparent resurgence of the bird has been welcomed following a multi-million euro conservation investment in 2019, although its future remains uncertain. According to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), there has been a 35 per cent increase in the population over the past five years.

A total of 218 breeding territories were recorded so far this year, up 10 per cent on last year. In addition, corncrakes have been spotted on the Aran Islands this year for the first time in more than a quarter of a century.

A shy and secretive farmland bird, the corncrake is known for its distinctive call around the north and west coasts of Ireland. However, it has been on the Red List of Conservation Concern, given significant decreases in numbers and range in Ireland and other European countries.

“It’s fantastic to see that biodiversity action for the iconic corncrake is working,” said Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan. “[It is] a testament to the hard work and commitment of so many, not least the farmers and communities at the heart of the effort.”

Efforts by 250 farmers and landowners to manage almost 1,500 hectare of lands for the birds are credited with helping corncrake numbers recover.

Since 2021, the five-year Corncrake Traonach Life Project, funded through the EU and co-ordinated by the NPWS, has been working on a number of measures to prevent further decline. Data is carefully gathered each year to measure progress.

This includes pre-emptive habitat planning with farmers in breeding areas as well as reactive measures taken where birds are found to have established new nesting locations.