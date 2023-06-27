Nature restoration law in peril after EU committee vote

The plan will go forward to a vote of all 705 MEPs in the parliament’s next plenary session in a vote scheduled for July 11th. Photograph: Ksenia Kuleshova/The New York Times

The European Union’s flagship nature restoration law is in peril after the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) of Fine Gael led an effort to block it at committee stage.

MEPs in the European Parliament’s environment committee split evenly with 44 in favour and 44 against in a vote on Tuesday, denying the law a majority.

It will nevertheless go forward to a vote of all 705 MEPs in the parliament’s next plenary session in a vote scheduled for July 11th.

Work will now begin to attempt to find a compromise on the law that can gain a sufficient majority across the parliament and overcome the determined opposition of the EPP together with hard-right groups to the law.

The law is intended to restore ecosystems to a state of health in Europe to reverse a collapse in wildlife and make the environment more resilient to climate change, and is a key plank of the EU’s green deal legislation.

With European elections approaching next year, the EPP has taken up the cause of wary farming groups who are concerned about the impact of the law on rural areas.

There has been strong pushback by scientists, climate change activists and some large corporations against claims that the law would imperil food security.

An attempt to kill the legislation outright failed in an earlier committee vote last month, and EU national governments have since agreed a compromise position together on how to pass the law.

Irish MEPs Grace O’Sullivan and Mick Wallace, who both sit on the environment committee, both voted in favour of the law.

Opposition to the law was personally led by the EPP’s leader in the European Parliament Manfred Weber, and some MEPs from his political group were replaced with substitutes to ensure a uniform vote against the law in the environment committee.

Members of right-wing political groups and some MEPs from Fianna Fáil’s Renew also voted against the law, though no Irish MEPs from those parties were on the committee that voted.

It was supported by the Left group, the centre-left Socialists and Democrats and the Greens together with most Renew MEPs on the committee.

Left Independent MEP Mick Wallace accused the EPP of spreading “blatant disinformation” about the law and said “a lot of work” lay ahead to ensure the parliament as a whole votes in favour of the law in the coming plenary vote.

“We are approaching the sixth mass extinction according to scientists, so it cannot be overstated how important this piece of legislation is,” Mr Wallace said.

“The science is absolutely clear, the biggest threats to our food security and to the future of agriculture are the climate and biodiversity crises, and the nature restoration regulation is crucial to address both.”

Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan said the law still could be passed when it comes to the plenary session vote in July.

“There is still an opportunity. I believe there is a genuine interest in supporting nature,” Ms O’Sullivan said following Tuesday’s committee vote.

Ms O’Sullivan told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne the vote was a sign that for some it was “business as usual” in allowing the destruction of nature.

There had been a lot of misinformation on the issue, she said and she “lay the blame” at the door of the EPP “at large”.

A number of MEPs had indicated to her that they felt the EPP should not have walked away from negotiations which was why she believed the Law still stood a chance of being passed at the plenary session. The EPP were stuck in the short term. “They will fail humanity if they keep pushing in this direction.”