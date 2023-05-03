Irish people produced equivalent weight of two cars worth of waste each in 2022

'Recent data shows last year alone we, as a nation in total collected over 13 and a half million tonnes of waste,' said, Kevin Swift, regional waste co-ordinator for Connacht and Ulster. File photograph

Irish people produced the equivalent weight of two cars of waste per person in 2022, according to the Regional Waste Management Offices.

Speaking at the launch of a new draft National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy, Kevin Swift, regional waste co-ordinator for Connacht and Ulster, explained that there has been a “significant increase” in the amount of waste produced in Ireland in recent times. Mr Swift said that such a rise is “simply not sustainable.”

“Recent data shows last year alone we, as a nation in total collected over 13 and a half million tonnes of waste,” said Mr Swift. “That’s the equivalent of over two tonnes for each person – or the weight of two cars. This cannot continue and that’s why we’ve come up with this plan to tackle the problem.”

Covering the years from 2023 to 2029, the new waste management plan aims to create a “circular economy” by ensuring that materials are kept within the economy wherever possible once a product reaches the end of its life. Through proposals for awareness campaigns, education programmes, demonstration projects and promotion of how to correctly use waste collection bins, the waste management plan aims reuse 10 kgs of resources per person over the next six years.

READ MORE

Regional Waste Management says an additional minimum investment of €40 million by the State is required over the lifetime of the plan to achieve these goals. At present, the Irish private waste sector in Ireland is valued at more than €1.4 billion and employs 10,000 people.

“An important step in reducing our waste is to increase the amount of material we reuse,” said Mr Swift. “We know through the Charity Shop Network, through various online platforms and even through the simple acts of having a reusable coffee cup or water bottle that people are already engaging in reuse.

“This plan is aiming to put a lid on waste growth (0 per cent total waste growth per person over the life of the plan), with an emphasis on non-household wastes including waste from commercial activities and the construction and demolition sector.

“It should be noted that despite challenging operating conditions caused by Covid-19, Ireland was one of the few countries in Europe to maintain full waste services. While we are currently on track to achieve many of the current European Union waste targets, significant challenges remain to achieve recycling targets and therefore increasing recycling continues to be a key priority.”

At the release of its new plan, the Regional Waste Management offices are asking the public to have their say on its contents. The public consultation is open until July 3rd and submissions or observations can be made online at mywaste.ie or by email to submissions@nationalwasteplan.ie.

Organisers will consider any submissions received before publishing a final waste management plan by the end of the year.